News

Aventon’s New Electric Bike Has Cargo Hauling in Mind

It even has blinkers for added safety.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
1 min read
Aventon Abound cargo ebike with kids on the back.
Aventon

Aventon is a California-based electric bike company with several neat bikes, and now it’s branching out with new models. The company just announced the Abound, an ebike perfect for hauling kids, cargo, and more.

The all-new Aventon Abound is a capable ebike with every aspect designed to help owners haul cargo. Those include a rear cargo rack that can handle 140 lbs, optional add-ons like a front basket, or the 750W motor with four pedal-assist levels.

The e-cargo bike market is growing by the day, but few great options are available. That’s why Aventon designed one from the ground up. According to the press release, the Aventon Abound can haul 440 lbs total, with the rear cargo rack capable of up to 143 lbs inside, whether that’s groceries, camping gear, or a child. Then, the company integrated many useful features to ensure a fun, stable, easy, yet safe riding experience.

Aventon’s new Abound ebike has an easy step-thru frame and comes in Sage green or Polaris blue. Specs include a powerful 750W rear-hub motor, torque sensor, and four smooth pedal-assist levels: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. This is your typical class 2 ebike, meaning it can go upwards of 20 miles per hour with the throttle, pedal, or a combination of both.

The sleek in-frame battery can deliver around 50 miles of range per charge, depending on the pedal assist level. Then, the included set of keys is required to remove the battery for added security.

Are Electric Bikes Practical?
RELATEDAre Electric Bikes Practical?

A backlit full-color (Bluetooth-enabled) LCD display will show speed, mileage, range, and other helpful information while cruising around town or heading to get groceries. Plus, it has a front and rear fender to keep you clean regardless of the terrain.

As for safety, there’s a footboard on the back so passengers can safely rest their feet and feel stable on rides. More importantly, the Abound comes with hydraulic disc brakes, head and tail lights, and function blinkers on the rear to help riders stay safe around other bikes or vehicles.

The all-new Aventon Abound cargo ebike is available for $2,199, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it has a lot to offer and comes with a rear cargo rack and a storage bag included. Grab yours from the link below.

Aventon Abound Electric Cargo Bike

The all-new Aventon Abound ebike is ready for cargo hauling with 440lbs capacity, 50 miles of range, and much more. Get yours in time for summer for only $2,199.

Shop

