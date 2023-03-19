The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus Accessories

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are solid phones in their own rights, with top-of-the-line specs and hefty price tags to match. Yet, they’re incomplete without the right phone accessories. Whether it’s a case or a charger, we have covered with everything you need to make your new phone perfect.

Phone Case: Otterbox Galaxy Defender Series Pro Case

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will feel at home and well-protected in the Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Case and the Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Plus Case, respectively. Made from premium PC material and synthetic rubber, they both feature anti-slip grips for safe handling. And in the event of a drop, you can rest assured as they’re both 4x military-grade drop-tested. They’re among the best cases for Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus.

Raised bezels protect the screen, back, and camera lenses of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus from surface-level scratches. Just like the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, these cases come with precision cutouts for easy access to all ports and buttons on your phone including port covers to lock out dirt and dust. They contain an antimicrobial additive that helps to inhibit microbial growth on the cases’ exterior. They also feature a holster that you can attach to your belts and bags, doubling as a kickstand.

Phone Case Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Case The Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Case offers protection against microbes and damage from everyday use.

Phone Case Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Plus Case The Otterbox Defender Series Pro Galaxy S23 Plus Case offers all-around protection for you and your device.

Wall Charger: Samsung Fast-Charging Power Adapter

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus (just like the S23 Ultra) only ship with a charging cable. If you do not currently own a compatible Samsung charger from a previous Samsung device, then get the Samsung 25 Watts Power Adapter from Samsung. It is the perfect fast-charging adapter for the 25-Watt Galaxy S23. This 3-Amperes Power Delivery 3.0 fast-charger can also fast-charge other mobile phones, earbuds, tablets, and laptops, but it doesn’t come with a USB-C cable.

The Galaxy S3 Plus and the S23 Ultra, on the other hand, are both rated at 45 Watts. If you own the Galaxy S23 Plus (or the S23 Ultra), then go for the Samsung 45 Watts Power Adapter by Samsung. It comes with a USB-C cable and offers super fast charging, short circuit protection, and overcurrent and overheating protection, among others. It is compact, lightweight, and portable. It also supports low noise operation ad low leakage current.

Wall Charger Samsung 25 Watts Power Adapter The Samsung 25 Watts Power Adapter by Samsung is the perfect fast-charging adapter for the 25-Watt Galaxy S23.

Wall Charger Samsung 45 Watts Power Adapter The Samsung 45 Watts Power Adapter by Samsung is the ideal fast-charging adapter for the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Galaxy Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is by far one of the best accessories for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. Beyond telling time, this robust and feature-rich smartwatch can help you monitor your vitals, record your heart rate, and keep track of your health. As part of the Galaxy ecosystem of devices, it pairs perfectly well with the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus to deliver state-of-the-art wearable tech health monitoring.

Once paired, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can provide auto workout tracking for 90+ exercises, Body Mass Index (BMI), and Body Composition Analysis (for body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and basal metabolic rate). It can also help to track and train your sleep pattern via Advanced Sleep Coaching. And if you ever get lost, its GPS-enabled TrackBack feature will guide you back to your starting point via turn-by-turn navigation.

Earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is another cool OEM accessory for the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus. Just like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it also pairs perfectly well with the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the earbuds to beat if you want to experience high-quality Hi-Fi sound, especially if you’re a Samsung fan or if you care about name brands and device uniformity.

Both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus support Dolby Atmos sound. So, you can expect crystal clear sound from its built-in speakers. However, with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can improve what you hear in-ear. These water-resistant true wireless Bluetooth earbuds come with intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi sound, and 360 audio. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also features Comfort Ear Fit and clear HD Voice in Conversation Mode.

Best Buddies Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Enjoy full-range hi-fi Dolby Atmos audio from your Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus when paired with the powerful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

USB-C to HDMI Adapter: Uni USB-C to HDMI Adapter

USB-C to HDMI adapters allow you to hook up USB-C devices to bigger displays for HD-quality video/audio using HDMI cables. If you’re looking for a powerful and reliable USB-C to HDMI Adapter for your Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus, we recommend the Uni USB-C to HDMI Adapter. This budget-friendly male-to-female converter comes in 3, 6, 10, and 15 feet cables each capable of producing vivid 4K resolution at 60 Hertz.

Thunderbolt 4/3 compatible, the nylon-braided Uni USB-C to HDMI converter is also compatible with Apple MacBook devices, iPad Pro 2021, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Samsung Galaxy S22, TVs, and projectors, among others. It is plug-and-play, uni-directional, supports HDMI 2.0, and works in Mirror or Extend Mode. With this robust adapter, you can easily convert your laptop or phone’s USB-C port into an HDMI port.

USB-C to HDMI Adapter Uni USB-C to HDMI Adapter The Uni USB-C to HDMI Adapter lets you hook up your Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus to bigger displays for HD quality audio/video.

Pop Grip: PopSockets PopGrip With Swappable Top

Any phone can drop at any time, including the powerful Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. And when it does, depending on the severity, it could cause minor-to-major damage. Thankfully, you can take steps to prevent a slip. One of the ways to do this is by using the PopSocket PopGrip With Swappable Top. It is also compatible with iPhones, other phones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices.

The PopSocket PopGrip With Swappable Top offers solid anti-slip grips and comprehensive one-handed use. It can also be used as a kickstand to prop up the Galaxy S23/S23 Plus, facilitating hands-free use. It is compatible with car, wall, desk, or flex mounts and can be easily removed for wireless charging. It also works perfectly with or without a phone case and will not stick to silicone or even glass-backed phones.