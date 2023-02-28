Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Samsung Galaxy S23+ Review: Overlooked No More
Ring Peephole Cam Review: An Instant Upgrade for Your Apartment Door
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple’s Most Exclusive iPhone Feature Is Coming to Windows, With a Caveat

iMessage is coming to Windows 11, minus several features.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A laptop running Windows 11.
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

The latest Windows 11 Insider update lets iPhone owners call or text from their PC. Before now, this handy feature was exclusive to Mac computers. But don’t get too hyped, as Microsoft’s implementation of iMessage isn’t perfect.

You know how Fitbit trackers and car stereos can display iPhone messages over Bluetooth? That’s essentially how Microsoft’s iMessage feature works. You pair your iPhone with the Windows Phone Link app over Bluetooth—from there, Phone Link can access your contacts and give you some basic call and text features.

1 of 3
The new iPhone option in the Windows 11 Phone Link app.
Microsoft
Linking an iPhone with a Windows 11 PC.
Microsoft
Using iMessage in Phone Link on Windows 11.
Microsoft
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

When I say “basic,” I really mean it. Photos, videos, and group chats don’t work over Phone Link. And any messages that you send or receive while disconnected from Phone Link won’t show up on your PC; you may be able to get around this problem by leaving an iPad at your desk, but Microsoft hasn’t mentioned iPad support, so I’m not too optimistic.

Still, this is an impressive feature. And it’s much easier to set up than a third-party solution like BlueBubbles (although BlueBubbles give you a bit more functionality).

How to Link an Android Phone to a Windows 11 PC With Microsoft Phone Link
RELATEDHow to Link an Android Phone to a Windows 11 PC With Microsoft Phone Link

I should note that Phone Link was originally designed for Android. And it offers a much more impressive suite of features for Android users, including access to photos. (That said, Windows 11 officially supports Apple’s iCloud. If you need to quickly transfer images from your iPhone to your PC, I strongly suggest linking your PC with iCloud.)

Microsoft is slowly rolling out this feature in the Windows 11 Insider, Dev, and Beta builds. It will eventually reach all Windows 11 users in a future update. Note that iMessage support probably won’t come to Windows 10.

The Best Budget Laptops of 2023

Acer Aspire 5
Best Budget Laptop Overall
Acer Aspire 5
Amazon

$389.99
$529.99 Save 26%

ASUS TUF Dash 15
Best Budget Laptop for Gaming
ASUS TUF Dash 15
Amazon

$1248.91
 

Lenovo Flex 5
Best 2-in-1 Budget Laptop
Lenovo Flex 5
Amazon

$639.99
 

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Amazon

$762.69
$799.99 Save 5%

ASUS VivoBook 16X
Best Budget Laptop for Students
ASUS VivoBook 16X
Amazon

$699.99
 

Star Labs StarLite 11
Best Budget Linux Laptop
Star Labs StarLite 11
Star Labs

Source: Microsoft

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »