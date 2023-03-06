Verizon Tacks on a New Fee to Aging Unlimited Plans

If you have an unlimited data plan through Verizon, you may see a new $2 fee tacked onto your next phone bill. The company is raising the rates of three plans introduced in 2017 and 2018. A company spokesperson told CNET the fees are to “account for the added cost of maintaining these legacy plans.”

The three plans in question are Verizon’s GoUnlimited, BeyondUnlimited, and AboveUnlimited plans. When the company launched these plans, customers would pay anywhere from $40 to $95 monthly per line for various tiers of unlimited data service. Since then, Verizon has developed new unlimited plans focusing on how customers use their data rather than raw data consumption. Current plans range from $65 to $90 per line monthly.

If you’re using a legacy plan, expect communication from Verizon with your March bill, officially informing you of the new $2 per line rate hike. It also may be worth checking out Verizon’s new unlimited options, as the more recent plans include perks such as complimentary streaming service subscriptions, discounts on smartwatches, cloud storage service, and more.

This isn’t the first rate hike Verizon customers have experienced in recent months. In June of 2022, the company raised prices on aging shared plans, and in May, it increased administrative fees on customer lines from $1.35 to $3.30 per line monthly.