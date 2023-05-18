Wi-Fi internet offers convenience, multi-device connection, and perfect cable management, among others, but struggles with speed. If you want true Gigabit Ethernet and improved security, you’d be better off with a wired LAN Ethernet connection. Sadly, most modern computers lack an Ethernet port.

Thankfully, you can now directly connect your MacBook, Windows laptop, or other USB devices to high-speed 1Gbps internet using USB-C to Ethernet adapters. In this roundup, you’ll find the best of the best USB-C to Ethernet connectors. But before we dive in, let’s look at some key things to consider.

What to Look For in a USB-C to Ethernet Adapter

Gigabit Ethernet is a dream come true but not all Ethernet cables can attain it. Here are the main factors to look out for when shopping for the best USB-C to Ethernet connectors.

Data Transfer Rate : The best USB-C to Ethernet connectors can reach data transfer speeds of up to 1Gbps (1,000Mbps). However, actual connection speeds will differ and will depend on a number of other factors such as your ISP and cable type (Cat5e and later).

: The best USB-C to Ethernet connectors can reach data transfer speeds of up to 1Gbps (1,000Mbps). However, actual connection speeds will differ and will depend on a number of other factors such as your ISP and cable type (Cat5e and later). Downward Compatibility : While the best USB-C to Ethernet adapters can reach Gigabit speeds, it is important that they can also work at lower speeds. The Gigabit adapters in this roundup are downward compatible with 100Mbps and even 10Mbps networks.

: While the best USB-C to Ethernet adapters can reach Gigabit speeds, it is important that they can also work at lower speeds. The Gigabit adapters in this roundup are downward compatible with 100Mbps and even 10Mbps networks. Plug-and-Play Capability : The best RJ45 USB-C to Ethernet adapters are usually plug-and-play for ease of use and convenience. However, older versions of Windows and macOS may require a driver which is usually included or linked to.

: The best RJ45 USB-C to Ethernet adapters are usually plug-and-play for ease of use and convenience. However, older versions of Windows and macOS may require a driver which is usually included or linked to. LED Link Lights : LED link lights let you know the status of the signal and the connection using LED indicators. This way, you can easily tell whether it’s the signal or the connection that is affecting your internet connectivity.

: LED link lights let you know the status of the signal and the connection using LED indicators. This way, you can easily tell whether it’s the signal or the connection that is affecting your internet connectivity. Supported OS: Some USB-C to Ethernet connectors work with computers, smartphones, consoles, printers, and other USB-C devices. The best USB-C to Ethernet adapters support macOS, iPadOS, Windows, Android, and even Linux. Ensure your USB device is supported.

Best Overall: Uni UNICE01 USB-C to Ethernet Adapter

Pros ✓ Top data transfer speed of 1Gbps

Top data transfer speed of 1Gbps ✓ Downward compatible with 100 and 10Mbps networks

Downward compatible with 100 and 10Mbps networks ✓ LED Link lights for signal and connection status Cons ✗ Tiny system tweaks required in some cases

If you’re looking for a solid USB-C to Ethernet adapter, then get the Uni USB-C to Ethernet Adapter. It is our top pick for the best USB-C to Ethernet adapter. With a top data transfer speed of up to 1Gbps, you can enjoy uninterrupted high-speed internet even when the network is inconsistent or over-extended. It is also downward compatible with 100 and 10 Mbps networks.

This sleek plug-and-play connector features a premium aluminum alloy case and a handy non-slip braided design. It’s ideal for PCs, tablets, phones, routers, wall outlets, Ethernet, and Switch. It supports macOS, iPadOS, Linux, Android, Windows OS. It also has LED link lights, is compact (5.92 x 2.36 x 0.67 inches), lightweight (1.28 ounces), and 4.5 inches long.

Best Overall Uni UNICE01 USB-C to Ethernet Adapter The Uni USB-C to Ethernet Adapter is a true Gigabit Ethernet connector reaching speeds of 1Gbps with LED link lights and a robust build.

Best Budget: BENFEI 000269grey USB-C to Ethernet Adapter

Pros ✓ Top data transfer speed of 1Gbps with broad compatibility

Top data transfer speed of 1Gbps with broad compatibility ✓ Downward compatible with 100, 10Mbps, and 1Mbps networks

Downward compatible with 100, 10Mbps, and 1Mbps networks ✓ LED Link lights for signal and connection status Cons ✗ ARM-based Windows (including Surface RT and Surface 2) and Wii U not supported

Although USB-C to Ethernet adapters are generally low-priced, the BENFEI USB-C to Ethernet Adapter is even cheaper and still feature-rich. This simple but sturdy type-C to gigabit Ethernet adapter can reach top speeds of up to 1Gbps which is great for your online classes and virtual meetings. It is also downward compatible with 100Mbps, 10Mbps, and even 1Mbps networks.

This plug-and-play adapter works with laptops, tablets, phones, and Switch and is compatible with Windows, macOS, and iPadOS. It also comes with a backup installation disc and driver, just in case. It features a nickel-plated connector, an aluminum alloy shell, and LED link lights. It has a 105-millimeter cable, measures 22 x 57 x 27 millimeters, and weighs one ounce.

Best Budget BENFEI 000269grey USB-C to Ethernet Adapter With the BENFEI USB-C to Ethernet Adapter, you can enjoy top data transfer speed of 1Gbps with broad compatibility at a low budget-friendly price.

Best for Apple: Belkin USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

Pros ✓ Great for Apple with up to 1Gbps transfer speed

Great for Apple with up to 1Gbps transfer speed ✓ Also compatible with Windows and other devices

Also compatible with Windows and other devices ✓ Innovative low-profile reversible symmetrical design Cons ✗ No LED link lights

The Belkin USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter offers ultra-fast gigabit (1Gbps) speeds on your computer and other USB-C devices. It comes highly recommended by Apple itself and also works with Windows computers. This robust adapter features a male-to-female connector with a low-profile reversible symmetrical design for hassle-free plug-in in any orientation.

This plug-and-play USB-C to Ethernet connector is perfect for USB-C laptops and devices struggling with spotty internet connection. It provides a reliable connection for different online activities including gaming and streaming. It measures 5.74 x 0.82 x 0.65 inches and weighs 0.66 ounces making it compact, lightweight, and portable enough to fit into small spaces.

Best for Apple Belkin USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter Great for Apple and Windows products with up to 1Gbps transfer speed and an innovative low-profile reversible symmetrical design.

Best for TP-Link Routers: TP-Link UE300C USB-C to Ethernet Adapter

Pros ✓ Perfect for TP-Link routers and USB-C devices with up to 1Gbps speed

Perfect for TP-Link routers and USB-C devices with up to 1Gbps speed ✓ Side-mounted LED link lights

Side-mounted LED link lights ✓ Broad compatibility with various operating systems and devices Cons ✗ Driver required for older OSs

If you own a TP-Link Router and want to get a compatible USB-C to Ethernet adapter for it, then look no further than the TP-Link USB-C to Ethernet Adapter. Offering up to 1Gbps high-speed connectivity for your laptop/desktop or tablet device, it supports large file transfers, fast downloads, streaming, gaming, and more. To achieve 1Gbps speed, Cat5e (or later) cable is required.

The TP-Link USB-C 3.0 to Ethernet Adapter is plug-and-play with macOS (10.9 or later), iPadOS, Windows (10 or later), Linux (Ubuntu), and ChromeOS devices. Older versions of macOS and Windows will require a driver (available on TP-Link’s website). It has side-mounted LED link lights that let you know your connection status. It measures 2.8 x 1 x 0.64 inches and weighs 0.04 pounds.

Best for TP-Link Routers TP-Link USB C To Ethernet Adapter The TP-Link USB-C to Ethernet adapter is suitable for TP-Link routers and modern USB-C devices. It supports 1Gbps and is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and 4.

Best Multi-Port: UtechSmart UCN3273 USB-C Hub With Ethernet Adapter

Pros ✓ 6-in-1 USB-C hub with Gigabit Ethernet port

6-in-1 USB-C hub with Gigabit Ethernet port ✓ Downward compatible with 100 and 10 Mbps networks

Downward compatible with 100 and 10 Mbps networks ✓ LED link indicators available Cons ✗ Cable management nightmare when in full use

While other USB-C to Ethernet adapters on this roundup are single port, the UtechSmart USB-C Hub With Ethernet Adapter is a 6-in-1 multi-port USB hub with a dedicated 1Gbps Ethernet port. Other ports include a USB-C to HDMI port, Power Delivery charging port, and three USB 3.0 ports. This is real value for money if you ever plan to use any of those extra ports in the future.

The UtechSmart USB-C Hub uses the same heat dissipation technology as the MacBook Pro for more efficient cooling and data transfer when all six ports are functional. Its RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port is also downward compatible with 100 and 10 Mbps networks. It also has LED link indicators, measures 4.06 x 6.46 x 0.87 inches, and weighs 3.04 ounces.