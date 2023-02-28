Why You Need a Better Helmet for Your Ebike

We all know wearing a bike helmet is a safe and smart choice, but a good ebike helmet is essential on a fast and heavy electric bike.

Whether you just bought a fancy new fat tire electric bike, a folding ebike, or even a city cruiser, your very next step should be getting a helmet. Electric bikes are amazingly fun, but safety is paramount due to the additional speed and power, and you need a good bike helmet.

Wearing a helmet is a wise decision no matter what type of bike you ride. However, electric bikes have extra weight from the battery and motors, not to mention they can easily reach speeds upwards of 28+ mph.

Sure, a regular bike helmet is better than nothing, but the best ebike helmets are models that offer full face and head protection. They are designed to handle higher speeds and different riding scenarios better. And while there aren’t many ebike-specific helmets on the market, you still have plenty of options to choose from that’ll help protect your noggin.

Are Ebike Helmets Different Than Regular Helmets?

Is an ebike helmet different from a regular helmet? No, not really. Bike helmets come in all sizes, shapes, colors, or feature sets. However, many ebike riders opt for a motorcycle or dirtbike helmet, as they offer full face and head protection.

Many people get an ebike for commuting, weekend activities, or even something like a Super73 that’s closer to a motorcycle than a pedal bike. And whether you’re biking on the road to get groceries or shredding a trail, you may want to find a helmet with more features than a regular bike helmet.

A good example is a helmet with built-in headlamps or blinking rear lights for visibility or a helmet with MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) technology. Without getting too technical, MIPS features two moving layers in the helmet to help handle rotational forces from an impact or crash and can better protect you from a concussion or brain injury.

A regular helmet will protect your head, but MIPS helmets may offer even more protection for your brain. And if you ride your ebike as fast as I do, you’ll want every bit of protection possible.

Bike Helmet Certifications

Looking at the back or inside of most helmets, you’ll find them plastered with numbers and certifications. Any reputable store will only carry certified and safe helmets, so keep that in mind as you shop. Here are a few things to look for.

CPSC: The Consumer Product Safety Commission ensures that all helmets marketed in the United States are safe and fit for their intended use.

EN 1078: A European safety standard that specifies requirements and test methods for bicycle helmets, skateboard, and roller skate helmets.

NTA-8776: This is a new ebike certification for select regions that ensures products offered have higher levels of protection for ebikes.

Additionally, you’ll want to look for DOT (Department of Transportation) approved helmets, the ECE Standard set by the Economic Commission for Europe, and the SHARP motorcycle helmet rating system established by the Government of the United Kingdom in 2007. Some helmets will even have a SNELL rating, a standard made by the Snell Memorial Foundation in California to promote and advance helmet safety.

Most typical bike helmets will have some DOT or ECE rating, but more advanced motorcycle or motocross helmets may come with other ratings, as detailed above. Either way, you’ll want a safe and certified helmet.

Ebike Helmet Laws

No federal laws in the U.S. require riders to wear a bicycle or ebike helmet. That said, countless states and cities have adopted their own laws, and you’ll want to check the law where you live.

Over 20 different states have state-wide laws regarding bike helmets, but most of those are for children under 18. Then, hundreds of localities or cities have local laws or ordinances in place.

Electric bikes are still relatively new, so the laws are somewhat fuzzy depending on where you live. There are federal laws around ebike classes, which categorize the speed, power, and throttle levels. And in some instances, states or cities (in the U.S.) will require a helmet if you’re on a class III ebike that can go over 20 mph. Some other countries don’t allow ebikes to go over 20 mph.

Again, this differs depending on where you live, so you should check for yourself. Even without a helmet law in your city, state, or region, it’s still a good idea to wear an ebike helmet. This is especially true if you’re going fast or riding on the street.

What to Look For in an Ebike Helmet

Now that you know more about bike helmets and the potential dangers of going faster on a big, heavy, and powerful electric bike, you probably want a helmet. Good.

First and foremost, safety is the most important factor. We all want to look cool on a trail or match our bikes’ color, but safety is essential. On top of that, you’ll want to look for a few of these other features and find an ebike helmet that’s right for you.

A good bike helmet will have ventilation throughout. This is especially true if you ride somewhere hot, commute frequently, or use the bike for prolonged rides. You’ll find helmets with a few vented areas, while others have over 10+ cutouts for proper ventilation.

Weight is another important factor regarding comfortability, which will also aid in airflow. Just because a helmet is lightweight doesn’t mean it’s unsafe, but you’ll want something heavy-duty if you’re driving in dangerous conditions. Find something perfect for your riding needs.

A few other things you’ll want to consider are a helmet with MIPS, as we explained above, or a fancy helmet with built-in LED lighting. Most helmets with a headlamp or red tail lights have a lightweight built-in battery and offer several modes for increased visibility. I have a Lumos LED helmet and a full-face motorcycle option for intense trails.

What EBike Helmet to Buy?

Finally, I wanted to recommend a few ebike helmets for those in need. Again, you’ll want to weigh all the options and decide how much protection you need, figure out your budget, and find something suitable for your situation.

Remember, if you’re enjoying a fast fat tire ebike, getting something more durable and protective than your typical helmet is probably a good idea. That’s why I’ve recommended a motorcycle-style helmet below. If you take casual strolls around town or ride at night, grab a helmet with lighting to keep yourself safe. You can even get a motorcycle helmet with lights, giving you the best of both worlds.

So, buy one of these and get ready to hit the streets or trails once it arrives.

ILM Motorcycle Dual Visor Full Face LED Helmet The ILM full-face helmet gives you plenty of protection, folds up for accessibility, plus offers a battery-powered rear LED for visibility, all under $100.

Giro Escape MIPS Adult Urban Cycling Helmet While I recommend a full-face helmet for most ebike riders, Giro is a trusted name in cycling and offers a quality MIPS helmet with front and rear lights.

Thousand Chapter MIPS Bike Helmet Thousand makes stylish, safe, and comfortable helmets. The Chapter collection is lightweight, includes MIPS, and some even have built-in lighting.

BELL Sanction Adult Full Face Bike Helmet Bell is another well-known name in the bike industry. This full-face helmet offers plenty of protection and ventilation and is DOT-approved.