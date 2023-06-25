Buying Guides
The Best Digital Multimeters of 2023

david john abrams/Shutterstock.com
🕚 Updated June 2023
| 6 min read

DIYers and professional electricians use multimeters for different purposes. Also known as a volt-ohmmeter or multitester, a multimeter comes in two types: analog and digital. Both can be used to measure electricity, voltage (AC/DC), resistance, conductance, inductance, capacitance, and so much more.

  Best Overall Best Budget Best Premium Best Full Kit Best Large Display
 
  Crenova
Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter 		Etekcity
Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter 		Fluke
Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter 		Klein Tools
Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter 		KAIWEETS
KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter
 
Amazon

$26.99
$29.99 Save 10%
Amazon

$12.49
 
Amazon

$217.85
$281.99 Save 23%
Amazon

$52.49
 
Amazon

$45.99
 

Our SummaryThe Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter offers dependable readings with overload protection at up to 99.9 percent accuracy.The Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter is an affordable and feature-rich multitester that still does the job.The Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter is a premium multitester popular with serious DIYers and professionals.The Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter is a powerful manual ranging digital multimeter ideal for hobbyists and DIYers.The KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter features a smartphone-like display with multiple safety ratings.
Pros✓ CAT III multimeter with up to 99.9 percent accuracy
✓ 3.5-digit LCD display with data hold, auto off, and low battery indication
✓ Rotary switch, support stand, test lead holders, and rubber holster		✓ AC/DC testing with overload protection on all ranges
✓ 3.5-digit LCD display with data hold and low battery indication
✓ IEC and CAT II-rated with rotary switch, flip-out stand, and rubber sleeve		✓ AC/DC testing with overload protection on all ranges
✓ 3.5-digit LCD display with data hold and low battery indication
✓ IEC and CAT III-rated with support stand, and insulated rubber sleeve		✓ AC/DC testing with overload protection on all ranges
✓ Complete toolkit comprising the MM320 multimeter, NCVT-3P, ET-45, and the RT210 testers
✓ CAT III-rated with 3.5-digit display and Data Hold functionality		✓ IEC, CE, RoHS, CAT III, and CAT IV-certfied
✓ AC/DC testing with auto/manual ranging and audible-visual indication
✓ Super large backlit display with 10,000 counts
✓ Data Hold, auto-off, NCV testing, flashlight, and insulated case
Cons✗ Display can be hard to read with unit upright in daylight✗ Cheap build✗ Expensive✗ No backlight✗ Lacks a kickstand
Table of Contents

What to Look For in a Digital Multimeter
Best Overall: Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter
Best Budget: Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter
Best Premium: Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter
Best Full Kit: Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter
Best Large Display: KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter

The Best Digital Multimeters of 2023

Digital multimeter with probes and blue backlit display on a white background.
david john abrams/Shutterstock.com

DIYers and professional electricians use multimeters for different purposes. Also known as a volt-ohmmeter or multitester, a multimeter comes in two types: analog and digital. Both can be used to measure electricity, voltage (AC/DC), resistance, conductance, inductance, capacitance, and so much more.

In this roundup, we’re focusing on digital multimeters, those handy multitesters with digital LCDs. Here, you’ll find five of the best digital multimeters for various uses. Whether you’re a professional electrician or a DIYer, these handpicked volt-ohmmeters are must-haves as part of your essential toolkit.

What to Look For in a Digital Multimeter

Consider the following qualities before you spend money to buy a digital multimeter, so you can avoid buying a measuring tool that doesn’t measure up.

  • Purpose: How and where you plan to use a digital multitester should be factored into your buying decision. For instance, if you plan to use a multitester for your car, a DC multimeter is the way to go. If you plan to use it professionally, get one that is robust, heavy-duty, and shockproof.
  • Accuracy: Speaking of accuracy, it is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing multimeters in general. This is because small variations in readings can damage circuits and cause major problems. +/- 1 percent accuracy is standard, less is better.
  • Display: A digital multimeter is digital because of how it displays readings. Therefore a multimeter’s display is of utmost importance. You want it to be large enough to read, with legible letters and digits, and a backlit display for use at night or in low-light conditions.
  • Safety Ratings: Category (CAT) Safety Ratings (CAT II, CAT III, or CAT IV) are one of the most categorical ways to determine multimeter safety. CAT ratings can be found near a multimeter’s input jacks. The Fluke’s Guide to Digital Multimeter Safety breaks it all down.

Best Overall: Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter

Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter on white background
Crenova

Pros

  • CAT III multimeter with up to 99.9 percent accuracy
  • 3.5-digit LCD display with data hold, auto off, and low battery indication
  • Rotary switch, support stand, test lead holders, and rubber holster

Cons

  • Display can be hard to read with unit upright in daylight

Considering the aforementioned factors, and more, the Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter is one of the best digital multimeters that money can buy. It is one of several handy tools for beginner DIYers and professionals alike. With an accuracy of up to 99.9 percent, the 600-volt AC/DC Crenova Digital Multimeter offers dependable readings with overload protection on all ranges. It features a 3.5-digit LCD backlit display for reading values.

It has a refresh rate of 3/sec and a Data Hold function that temporarily stores your last reading. Its Auto Shutdown feature kicks in after a while of inactivity. It has a Functions switch as well as a central rotary switch/knob. It features a kickstand/support stand, test lead holders, and comes with an insulated shockproof rubber holster. It measures 5.5 x 2.8 x 1.6 inches and weighs 1.21 pounds. It is compact enough to fit into your palms and can be used at home, school, and so on.

Best Overall

Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter

The Crenova MS8233D Digital Multimeter offers dependable readings with overload protection at up to 99.9 percent accuracy.

Amazon

$26.99
$29.99 Save 10%

Best Budget: Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter

Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter on white background
Etekcity

Pros

  • AC/DC testing with overload protection on all ranges
  • 3.5-digit LCD display with Data Hold and Low Battery Indication
  • IEC and CAT II-rated with rotary switch, flip-out stand, and rubber sleeve

Cons

  • Cheap build

If you’re a hobbyist who plans to use a digital multitester only occasionally for minor projects and troubleshooting, it makes sense to not spend too much on a multimeter. In that case, you’d be better off with a budget-friendly option like the Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter. It can be used to measure current (DC), voltage (AC/DC), and resistance, as well as continuity (with a Continuity Buzzer), transistor, and diode testing.

It has a backlit display that supports 3.5-digit readings at 1,999 counts with Low Battery Indication and Square Wave Output. It also has a sampling rate of 3/sec with Data Hold functionality. It is IEC and CAT-rated with dual fuses (for overload protection on all ranges) and an insulated anti-wear rubber sleeve. It also comes with a flip-out stand for hands-free use. It has a rotary switch and a Functions switch. It measures 5.9 x 2.9 x 1.4 inches and weighs eight ounces.

Best Budget

Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter

The Etekcity MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter is an affordable and feature-rich multitester that still does the job.

Amazon

$9.98
$12.49 Save 20%

Best Premium: Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter

Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter on white background
Fluke

Pros

  • AC/DC testing with overload protection on all ranges
  • 3.5-digit LCD display with Data Hold and Low Battery Indication
  • IEC and CAT III-rated with support stand, and insulated rubber sleeve

Cons

  • Expensive

On the other hand, if you prefer premium-quality items and can’t be bothered about price tags, then the Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter just might be the one for you. Price aside, it is one of the best digital multimeters. This 9-volt true RMS multimeter measures resistance, continuity, frequency, and capacitance with an accuracy of +/- 0.5 percent. Its backlit LED readout supports a 3.5-digit display.

It has an integrated VoltAlert feature for non-contact AC voltage detection. Also, its Auto-V/Loz (automatic voltage/low input impedance) mode helps to prevent false readings due to ghost voltage. This makes it ideal for electricians and for commercial purposes. Being CAT III 600-volt-rated, it comes with overload protection on all ranges, insulated rubber sleeves, and an optional magnetic hanger/support stand. It also has a battery life of up to 400 hours.

Best Premium

Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter

The Fluke 117 Digital Multimeter is a premium multitester popular with serious DIYers and professionals.

Amazon

$217.85
$281.99 Save 23%

Best Full Kit: Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter

Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter on white background
Klein Tools

Pros

  • AC/DC testing with overload protection on all ranges
  • Complete toolkit comprising the MM320 multimeter, NCVT-3P, ET-45, and the RT210 testers
  • CAT III-rated with 3.5-digit display and data hold functionality

Cons

  • No backlight

So, what if you’re a DIYer stuck between buying a “cheap” digital multitester and an “expensive” one? Well, in that case, the Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter can be the perfect middle ground. This powerful manual ranging digital multimeter can measure up to 600 volts AC/DC voltage, 10-amperes DC current, and 2 ohms resistance. It can also test batteries, diodes, and continuity and can automatically power off. It also has non-contact voltage detection capabilities.

This complete toolkit comes with the Klein Tools MM320 Digital Multimeter, the dual-range NCVT-3P Non-Contact Voltage Tester with flashlight, the quad-mode ET-45 Voltage Tester (and test lead holder custom-spaced for testing tamper-resistant US-style outlets), and the RT210 Receptacle Tester, among others. The Klein Tools MM320 is CAT III-rated, dual-fused, has a kickstand, insulated rubber housing, a 3.5-digit LCD, and Data Hold functionality, among others.

Best for DIY

Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter

The Klein Tools MM320KIT Digital Multimeter is a powerful manual ranging digital multimeter ideal for hobbyists and DIYers.

Amazon

$52.49
 

Best Large Display: KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter

KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter on white background
KAIWEETS

Pros

  • IEC, CE, RoHS, CAT III, and CAT IV-certfied
  • AC/DC testing with auto/manual ranging and audible-visual indication
  • Super large backlit display with 10,000 counts
  • Data Hold, Auto-Off, NCV testing, flashlight, and insulated case

Cons

  • Lacks a kickstand

As mentioned earlier, digital multimeters are dependent on their displays. Therefore, if display size is a big factor for you, then we recommend the KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter. It is one of the best digital multitesters with a large enough display. It actually looks and feels like a smartphone with lots of fancy bells and whistles. It automatically measures voltage, resistance, capacitance, and continuity, among more, with high-res readings.

It has a generous backlit display that supports 10,000 counts, has Data Hold functionality, Low Battery Indication, and Auto-Off capabilities. This true RMS digital multimeter has an auto function switch with auto and manual ranging support. It equally features a non-contact voltage (NCV) sensor, a flashlight, and an insulated shockproof casing. It is ideal for industrial, vehicle, and household electrical testing.

Large Display

KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter

The KAIWEETS B09GF2FZVY Digital Multimeter features a smartphone-like display with multiple safety ratings.

Amazon

$45.99
 

