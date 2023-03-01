Giveaway: Win a Tribit Stormbox Blast Speaker

Buying Guides
Justin Duino
Justin Duino
Reviews Director

Justin Duino is the Reviews Director at Review Geek (and LifeSavvy Media as a whole). He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry. Read more...

Tribit StormBox Blast in front of a couch
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

It might not be summer yet, but it’s never too early to prep for summer BBQs and pool get-togethers. To help get the party started, this week, Review Geek is giving away a Tribit Stormbox Blast Bluetooth boombox!

Review Geek gave the Tribit Stormbox Blast a 9 out of 10 rating in its review and had nothing but good things to say about the speaker:

The Tribit Stormbox Blast is an excellent modern boombox at a great value. It gets louder than you’ll ever need and you don’t have to worry about getting it wet. The lights a fun bonus too.

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the Review Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

Tribit Stormbox Blast Review: It's a Bit Loud!
RELATEDTribit Stormbox Blast Review: It's a Bit Loud!

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

Enter Giveaway
