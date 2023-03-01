LEGO Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary with New Collectibles

The hundredth year of Disney is here, and LEGO is celebrating with a new collectible minifigure series. Available May 1st, the new series features several Disney characters who have never received the minifig treatment, including Pinocchio, Pocahontas, and Coco‘s Ernesto De La Cruz.

LEGO’s Minifigures Disney 100 is a blind bag collection. Each bag costs just $5 and includes one of 18 collectible minifigs. The characters offered in this collection span Disney’s entire history, from Oswald Lucky Rabbit to Baymax.

Each minifig includes a small accessory (such as Stitch’s gun or Jiminy Cricket’s umbrella), a commemorative Disney 100th Anniversary display stand, and a collector’s leaflet.

Additionally, LEGO is launching a few Disney-centric sets. The Up House, Disney Celebration Train, and Magic Castle arrive on April 1st, while the Disney 100th Celebration Brick Headz set is already on sale.

Again, the LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 blind bag collection launches May 1st. Each bag costs $5 and will be available both in-store and online.

