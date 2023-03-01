Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
TorGuard Review: A Great and Geeky VPN
Samsung Galaxy S23+ Review: Overlooked No More
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LEGO Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary with New Collectibles

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The LEGO Disney 100 collectible minifig lineup.
LEGO

The hundredth year of Disney is here, and LEGO is celebrating with a new collectible minifigure series.  Available May 1st, the new series features several Disney characters who have never received the minifig treatment, including Pinocchio, Pocahontas, and Coco‘s Ernesto De La Cruz.

LEGO’s Minifigures Disney 100 is a blind bag collection. Each bag costs just $5 and includes one of 18 collectible minifigs. The characters offered in this collection span Disney’s entire history, from Oswald Lucky Rabbit to Baymax.

1 of 3
The Disney 100 LEGO Minifig collection blind bag packaging.
LEGO
A kid playing with the collectible Disney 100 LEGO minifigs.
LEGO
A small selection of LEGO's Disney 100 minifigs.
LEGO
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Each minifig includes a small accessory (such as Stitch’s gun or Jiminy Cricket’s umbrella), a commemorative Disney 100th Anniversary display stand, and a collector’s leaflet.

Additionally, LEGO is launching a few Disney-centric sets. The Up House, Disney Celebration Train, and Magic Castle arrive on April 1st, while the Disney 100th Celebration Brick Headz set is already on sale.

Again, the LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 blind bag collection launches May 1st. Each bag costs $5 and will be available both in-store and online.

LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 Collection

Collect 18 limited-edition minifigs in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary!

Shop

Source: LEGO

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »