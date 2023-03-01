Microsoft May Be Planning an AI Operating System

Windows 11 is only a year old. But Microsoft may be looking to the next generation of its flagship product, according to The Verge. The speculation comes after a well-known leaker revealed details about an upcoming Intel desktop platform that mentions Windows 12.

In a now-deleted Tweet, the leaker known as TLC (@leaf_hobby) disclosed that Intel’s Meteor Lake platform would contain 20 PCI Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12. Such a chipset in a desktop platform could potentially provide the processing power necessary to run an AI-powered version of Windows. Both Microsoft and Intel declined to comment on the leak, according to The Verge.

If the leak is accurate and the speculation of an AI-centered Windows comes true, it would mean a revolution in how computer operating systems function. And it certainly seems plausible, as Microsoft is already integrating AI features into Windows 11. Just this week, the company launched an update to Windows that incorporated the “New Bing,” AI chatbot, into the taskbar.

Additionally, the company launched VALL-E, an AI that can replicate your voice, in January. And the company already uses its AI platform in many existing products, including Azure, Cortana, and Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit. However, incorporating AI directly into a computer operating system at its core (rather than just a feature like Bing AI or Cortana) would be an incredible innovation for the company. Doing so would require a significant advancement to the chipset Windows machines use.

We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any truth behind this leak. Intel’s Meteor Lake project is expected to be released sometime in 2023.