We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Microsoft May Be Planning an AI Operating System

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

| 1 min read
Microsoft logo on a sign at CES 2023.
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Windows 11 is only a year old. But Microsoft may be looking to the next generation of its flagship product, according to The Verge. The speculation comes after a well-known leaker revealed details about an upcoming Intel desktop platform that mentions Windows 12.

In a now-deleted Tweet, the leaker known as TLC (@leaf_hobby) disclosed that Intel’s Meteor Lake platform would contain 20 PCI Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12. Such a chipset in a desktop platform could potentially provide the processing power necessary to run an AI-powered version of Windows. Both Microsoft and Intel declined to comment on the leak, according to The Verge.

If the leak is accurate and the speculation of an AI-centered Windows comes true, it would mean a revolution in how computer operating systems function. And it certainly seems plausible, as Microsoft is already integrating AI features into Windows 11. Just this week, the company launched an update to Windows that incorporated the “New Bing,” AI chatbot, into the taskbar.

AI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence
RELATEDAI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence

Additionally, the company launched VALL-E, an AI that can replicate your voice, in January. And the company already uses its AI platform in many existing products, including Azure, Cortana, and Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit. However, incorporating AI directly into a computer operating system at its core (rather than just a feature like Bing AI or Cortana) would be an incredible innovation for the company. Doing so would require a significant advancement to the chipset Windows machines use.

We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any truth behind this leak. Intel’s Meteor Lake project is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Source: The Verge

