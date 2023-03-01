Grab an Xbox Series S for $150 at Verizon

While we’ve seen various Xbox Series S deals and discounts over the last year or so, this might be the best one yet. Verizon Wireless customers can snag the next-gen console for only $149.99, but you better hurry.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available to Verizon Wireless subscribers as part of its “Verizon Up program.” You’re likely already enrolled if you’re a Verizon customer, so you can instantly get a huge Xbox discount.

According to the promo page, the deal runs until April 30th, although I doubt it’ll last that long, and inventory will likely sell out. As long as you’re signed in (or using the My Verizon mobile app), you’ll see the option to redeem an offer to save on the Xbox Series S.

All Verizon customers need to do is redeem the offer, add the Xbox Series S to their cart, enter the unique promo code provided, and the price will drop from $249 to $149.99.

Remember that this is a digital-only console, meaning it doesn’t have a disc drive, so you won’t be able to buy used games or borrow one from a friend. According to Polygon, it may not work for Fios-only customers, but try it and see if you can score a good deal on a new Xbox.

