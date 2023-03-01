Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
TorGuard Review: A Great and Geeky VPN
Samsung Galaxy S23+ Review: Overlooked No More
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Grab an Xbox Series S for $150 at Verizon

The all-digital console at its lowest price yet.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
The Xbox Series S with a controller.
m.andrei / Shutterstock.com

While we’ve seen various Xbox Series S deals and discounts over the last year or so, this might be the best one yet. Verizon Wireless customers can snag the next-gen console for only $149.99, but you better hurry.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available to Verizon Wireless subscribers as part of its “Verizon Up program.” You’re likely already enrolled if you’re a Verizon customer, so you can instantly get a huge Xbox discount.

What Are the Differences Between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X?
RELATEDWhat Are the Differences Between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X?

According to the promo page, the deal runs until April 30th, although I doubt it’ll last that long, and inventory will likely sell out. As long as you’re signed in (or using the My Verizon mobile app), you’ll see the option to redeem an offer to save on the Xbox Series S.

All Verizon customers need to do is redeem the offer, add the Xbox Series S to their cart, enter the unique promo code provided, and the price will drop from $249 to $149.99.

Remember that this is a digital-only console, meaning it doesn’t have a disc drive, so you won’t be able to buy used games or borrow one from a friend. According to Polygon, it may not work for Fios-only customers, but try it and see if you can score a good deal on a new Xbox.

Xbox Series S and Controller

Snag the Xbox Series S for only $149 right now if you're a Verizon customer.

Shop

via Polygon

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »