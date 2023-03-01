Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
TorGuard Review: A Great and Geeky VPN
Samsung Galaxy S23+ Review: Overlooked No More
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Casio’s Rugged G-Shock Watch Gets More Fitness Smarts

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Casio g-shock with fitness events
Casio

Most smartwatches aren’t all that rugged, which is why many fans love the Casio G-shock lineup that gives them the best of both worlds. And while previous generations were nice, the all-new G-Shock GBD-H2000 is more intelligent and capable than ever.

Not only is Casio’s latest G-shock model sporting a slight redesign with rugged materials and running Wear OS, but now it comes with extra sensors enabling improved fitness and health tracking features. According to its press release, the GBD-H2000 packs GPS functionality and six different sensors to track various activities.

While the previous model had several fitness options, it wasn’t nearly as smart as much of the competition from Garmin and others. With this latest lineup, Casio is finally using the “powered by Polar” suite of tracking technology.

The GBD-H2000 offers users all sorts of options thanks to GPS built-in to automatically track all their activities, a heart rate sensor, altimeter, temperature sensor, a built-in compass, gyroscope, and an accelerometer. Basically, this delivers all your typical GPS features and tracking of more traditional designs.

It features several upgrades over the first-generation model. For starters, it’s 38% lighter thanks to a new design material while retaining the rugged dual-layer design and 20 bar water resistance. Then, it can track running, biking, swimming, gym workouts, interval timing, and more.

You still have Casio’s solar charging, but the watch will also last nearly two months in watch mode or around 16 hours with GPS and other features. Enjoy some activities, then use wireless charging to top it back up. It’ll be available in mid-March in two colors for $399.

Casio G-Shock GBD-H2000 Smartwatch

Casio's latest G-Shock model is lighter and smarter than ever. Get yours for $399.

Shop

via PRNewswire

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »