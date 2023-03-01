Casio’s Rugged G-Shock Watch Gets More Fitness Smarts

Most smartwatches aren’t all that rugged, which is why many fans love the Casio G-shock lineup that gives them the best of both worlds. And while previous generations were nice, the all-new G-Shock GBD-H2000 is more intelligent and capable than ever.

Not only is Casio’s latest G-shock model sporting a slight redesign with rugged materials and running Wear OS, but now it comes with extra sensors enabling improved fitness and health tracking features. According to its press release, the GBD-H2000 packs GPS functionality and six different sensors to track various activities.

While the previous model had several fitness options, it wasn’t nearly as smart as much of the competition from Garmin and others. With this latest lineup, Casio is finally using the “powered by Polar” suite of tracking technology.

The GBD-H2000 offers users all sorts of options thanks to GPS built-in to automatically track all their activities, a heart rate sensor, altimeter, temperature sensor, a built-in compass, gyroscope, and an accelerometer. Basically, this delivers all your typical GPS features and tracking of more traditional designs.

It features several upgrades over the first-generation model. For starters, it’s 38% lighter thanks to a new design material while retaining the rugged dual-layer design and 20 bar water resistance. Then, it can track running, biking, swimming, gym workouts, interval timing, and more.

You still have Casio’s solar charging, but the watch will also last nearly two months in watch mode or around 16 hours with GPS and other features. Enjoy some activities, then use wireless charging to top it back up. It’ll be available in mid-March in two colors for $399.

