News

Fitbit Is Down for the Third Time This Year

Another day, another Fitbit outage.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Someone wearing a Fitbit Versa
Rohane Hamilton/Shutterstock.com

Fitbit users won’t see their sleep data this morning, as Fitbit’s services are experiencing yet another outage. This is the third Fitbit outage of 2023, and judging by the social media response, users are growing increasingly frustrated with the platform’s spotty service.

As you may remember, Fitbit experienced a two-day-long outage on February 6th. A shorter outage occurred on February 23rd, just a few days later. In both cases, Fitbit’s services went completely offline, leaving users unable to sync or view their health and fitness data.

Fitbit Is Scaring Away Its Own Customers
Fitbit Is Scaring Away Its Own Customers

Today’s outage is the same mess. The Fitbit app won’t open, though it appears to be working for a small number of users. According to Downdetector, the outage began at around 6 AM ET—just in time to catch waking Fitbit users.

We’ve reached out to Fitbit for a comment on this story. At the time of writing, Fitbit and Google haven’t made any statements about the outage. That said, the Fitbit Support account is trying to help users on Twitter.

