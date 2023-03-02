Fitbit Is Down for the Third Time This Year

Fitbit users won’t see their sleep data this morning, as Fitbit’s services are experiencing yet another outage. This is the third Fitbit outage of 2023, and judging by the social media response, users are growing increasingly frustrated with the platform’s spotty service.

As you may remember, Fitbit experienced a two-day-long outage on February 6th. A shorter outage occurred on February 23rd, just a few days later. In both cases, Fitbit’s services went completely offline, leaving users unable to sync or view their health and fitness data.

the fitbit app woke up and chose violence this morning @FitbitSupport pic.twitter.com/XnFTVkb324 — Kelso ⋆⁺₊⋆ ☾ ⋆☁︎ (@yeslek749) March 2, 2023

Today’s outage is the same mess. The Fitbit app won’t open, though it appears to be working for a small number of users. According to Downdetector, the outage began at around 6 AM ET—just in time to catch waking Fitbit users.

We’ve reached out to Fitbit for a comment on this story. At the time of writing, Fitbit and Google haven’t made any statements about the outage. That said, the Fitbit Support account is trying to help users on Twitter.