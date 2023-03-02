Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th-gen) Review: A Slightly Smarter Ball
TorGuard Review: A Great and Geeky VPN
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Play With Baby Yoda in Google’s ‘Mandalorian’ Easter Egg

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Grogu Google Search easter egg
Cory Gunther / Review Geek

To help celebrate the release of The Mandalorian season 3, Google added a fun little Easter egg to its search engine. Doing a quick Google search on your phone or computer will let you play with Grogu and watch him use the Force.

First, for those unaware, an Easter egg is typically a message, image, or video hiding in a game or software, similar to a Google search result. We’ve seen Google do similar things for The Last of Us, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and others. Now, it’s baby Yoda’s turn.

New LEGO 'Star Wars' Helmets are Here, Including The Mandalorian's
RELATEDNew LEGO 'Star Wars' Helmets are Here, Including The Mandalorian's

And yes, we know Grugu is the name, but the cute little thing’s informal name is still Baby Yoda in my book. Moving on.

Do a quick Google search for “The Mandalorian” and peek at the bottom right of your screen. You may need to scroll down slowly for Grogu to appear on mobile. The little creature is just chillin’ out on your screen, looking all cute.

Tap on Grogu, and he’ll start to use the Force on Google’s search results, pulling each one down as it crashes to the bottom of your screen. With each tap on Grogu, you’ll watch the Wikipedia listing, top stories, cast list, and any other results drag away.

Depending on your search results, Grogu takes out the “People also ask” box, popular Mandalorian tweets, videos, and more. Unfortunately, that’s where the fun stops, as we can’t do much else with the little creature.

As a reminder, the new third season of The Mandalorian just kicked off, with a new episode available each week on Disney+. Additionally, you can stream the first two seasons with the same app and get caught up if you haven’t seen it yet. Grab Disney+ from the link below.

Disney+ Subscription

Sign up for Disney+ and enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and more.

Shop

via Digital Trends

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »