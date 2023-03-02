Catch up on Paramount+’s Exclusive Shows With an Extended Trial

The monthlong trial is available to new and returning subscribers.

The standard Paramount+ trial only lasts for a week. But you can score a monthlong trial with coupon code FBITRUE. This is a great opportunity to watch Paramount+ exclusives like SpongeBob, or catch up on Picard as it nears its series finale.

This trial is notable because it works for both new and returning members. If you recently canceled Paramount+, or you finished your weeklong trial, you can redeem this coupon and get an extra month from the service. (Interestingly enough, this trial works for both the Essential + Showtime and Premium + Showtime membership tiers.)

To redeem this monthlong trial, visit the Paramount+ website and begin the signup process (press the big “Try It Free” button). Choose your desired membership tier (Essential or Premium), and log in or create a new account. Then, on the “Payment Method” page, enter coupon code FBITRUE. Make sure that the one-week free trial changes to one month, and press continue.

Again, I suggest using this free trial to watch Paramount+’s exclusive content. Paramount+ is the exclusive home of the Star Trek franchise, including the final season of Picard (which feels a bit more like classic Trek than previous seasons). I should also note that Paramount+ has a new show called FBI True, which goes behind the scenes with real FBI agents.

Note that you will be charged a monthly fee if you fail to cancel Paramount+ after your trial ends. We’re not sure how long this coupon will work, so I suggest redeeming it today.

Paramount+ Paramount+ is the exclusive home of the 'Star Trek' franchise and includes several titles from Nickelodeon, MTV, and CBS.