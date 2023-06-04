When Should You Upgrade Your Smartwatch?

Most smartwatches will need to be replaced after three years at the most. After three years, battery life will start deteriorating, and companies often stop providing software updates.

Like your smartphone, your smartwatch is a device you use every day. However, it can take even more of a beating since you’re wearing it right on your wrist, instead of hiding it in your pocket or purse. This might leave you wondering how often you need to upgrade your smartwatch.

To help shed some light on this topic, we’re explaining how often you need to replace your Apple Watch or Wear OS smartwatch. You can also learn what factors you should consider before taking the plunge to upgrade your device.

How Long Do Smartwatches Last?

You’ll find a lot of different answers to this question floating around the internet. However, in general, most people upgrade their smartwatch every two years or so. The reason relates to the battery in your smartwatch.

A rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which is what powers your smartwatch, can typically hold a full charge for about 300 to 500 charge cycles. In theory, this translates to two to three years of having your battery in tip-top shape. However, in practice, smartwatches have a small battery and most need to be charged daily. This means you’re charging your watch from 0 to 100 more often, which is hard on the battery. As a result, you can expect your smartwatch’s battery to last a little less than that two to three-year estimate.

What about the people who say you can get five or more years out of your smartwatch? Well, you technically can. However, if you plan to keep your smartwatch this long, you’ll experience reduced battery life as well as degraded performance over time. As your battery ages, you’ll start to notice your smartwatch doesn’t hold a charge as long as it once did. You may even have to start finding time to charge your watch in the middle of the day.

What Are Some Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Smartwatch?

Two to three years is a good guideline to help you decide when to replace your smartwatch. It’s not the only factor to consider when you’re wondering if it’s time for a new watch though. Here are some other reasons to consider getting a newer model.

Your smartwatch’s battery won’t hold a charge, regardless of how old it is.

Updates are no longer available for your watch’s model.

You notice reduced performance when using your smartwatch.

You want to try the features available on new smartwatch models.

There is physical damage to your watch that would be costly to repair.

It’s true that you can replace your smartwatch’s battery (although it’s not necessarily easy to do) and repair issues like a cracked screen. However, you have to decide whether it’s worth the effort and cost to repair your existing model or if your time and money would be better spent on an entirely new watch. Your device’s age and how well it works otherwise can help you make this decision.

As for issues like no longer receiving updates and experiencing poor performance, it’s difficult or even impossible to remedy these issues. As a result, it makes sense to treat yourself to a new smartwatch in these situations.

What Apple Watch Models Should You Consider Replacing Now?

Now it’s time to talk about specific watches. If you’re devoted to the Apple Watch, you might want to know which models should be replaced now. The answer is the Apple Watch Series 3 and previous generations.

These models no longer receive software updates, so you’ll face issues like outdated design and poor performance. To avoid these problems and enjoy the latest features, you’ll want to upgrade to a newer model in the Apple Watch series.

What Wear OS Smartwatches Should You Think About Upgrading?

Not everyone lives in the Apple universe, which makes sense because several competitive Wear OS smartwatches exist. In this world, Samsung and Google are two of the most popular brands.

Because the Google Pixel Watch is still relatively new, you don’t need to upgrade yet. In fact, it’s not even possible to upgrade right now because a second version isn’t available yet.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a different story. While the Galaxy Watch 4 is still a good watch, you may want to consider picking up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 if you have the Galaxy Watch 3. Yes, you can still use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, but it’s receiving limited OS updates. Basically, this watch still has some life in it, but it’s wise to splurge on a newer model in 2023.

Whether you have a Wear OS smartwatch or an Apple Watch, upgrading at the right time can ensure you enjoy the best performance and battery life. With the tips you’ve read here, you can now find the perfect time to do it.