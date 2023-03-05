Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
E-Win Champion Series CPG Fabric Gaming Chair Review: It Gets the Job Done
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th-gen) Review: A Slightly Smarter Ball
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This Windows 11 Customization Takes You Back to Windows 2000

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Windows 11 themed like Windows 2000
u/ExoGeniVI, prozad94

Do you ever yearn for the days of blocky gray operating systems? Well, Reddit user u/ExoGeniVI found a way to transform Windows 11 into Windows 2000, complete with old games, applications, and Clippy. And with a bit of work, you can do something similar to your desktop.

This isn’t a hack or a virtual machine—u/ExoGeniVI is using StarDock WindowBlinds to customize the theming in Windows 11. The basic Windows operating system isn’t very customization-friendly, so a third-party tool like StarDock is required for this kind of project.

1 of 3
Configuring Office 2000 in Windows 11 themed like Windows 2000.
u/ExoGeniVI, prozad94
Performing a Windows updated in Windows 11 themed like Windows 2000.
u/ExoGeniVI, prozad94
Opening a Windows 2000-styled Word doc in Windows 11 with Clippy.
u/ExoGeniVI, prozad94
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

The Windows 2000 skin utilized in this project was originally posted on the WinClassic forums by prozad94. That said, u/ExoGeniVI didn’t just install the skin and call it a day. Many of the things you see in these images, including the File Explorer, app icons, and software were manually put together by u/ExoGeniVI.

You Can Now Customize Windows 11's Look With WindowBlinds
RELATEDYou Can Now Customize Windows 11's Look With WindowBlinds

Of course, one of the most interesting parts of this project is the old software. Apps like Internet Explorer v5.5 still work in Windows 11 thanks to Microsoft’s obsession with backward compatibility. Microsoft Word 2000 also works, complete with Clippy (albeit with a broken transparency effect).

You can achieve a simplified version of u/ExoGeniVI’s retro desktop using StarDock WindowsBlinds and prozad94’s Windows 2000 skin. That said, a more authentic Windows 2000 experience requires a lot of work—you’ll need to play with some elements in StarDock and Windows (I don’t suggest doing this on your primary desktop, as you might break something). Oh, I should also note that StarDock WindowBlinds has a Windows XP theme built into its editor.

Source: u/ExoGeniVI via Windows Central

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »