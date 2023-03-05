Klipsch’s New Reference Subwoofers Are Ready to Bump

When it comes to high-end home audio, Klipsch is one of many brands that come to mind. If you’re a fan of the sound and style, you’ll be happy to hear Klipsch released a new line of reference subwoofers ready for you to turn the dial to 11.

The all-new Klipsch Reference Premiere Series subwoofers start at $749 for the 10-inch model, or you can choose from three bigger and more expensive options perfect for any home theater. These new models feature a refined design, beautiful styling on the outside, rear controls, and plenty of power.

More specifically, Klipsch released its new reference sub in sizes ranging from 10 inches to 16 inches for someone wanting the ultimate sound, but it’ll cost you. Here are the four options available.

RP-1000SW: 10-inch woofer, 600 watts, 19-131Hz ($749)

RP-1200SW: 12-inch woofer, 800 watts, 16.5-138Hz ($999)

RP-1400SW: 14-inch woofer, 1,000 watts, 16-141Hz ($1,399)

RP-1600SW: 16-inch woofer, 1,600 watts, 14.5-175Hz ($1,799)

Power comes from new class D amplifiers, which push the company’s proprietary yet familiar copper Cerametallic drivers. You’ll notice a vastly deeper design than previous models. Klipsch says this helps even the entry-level 10-inch option reach low enough to hit the above specs.

The enclosures have a fancy-looking wood styling thanks to an impact-resistant vinyl finish, rounded edges, optional front cover grills, shock-absorbing feet, so it doesn’t rattle the coffee table, and upgraded rear controls.

More importantly, the Reference Premiere series has what Klipsch calls an “Aerofoil,” the full-width port on the bottom that should improve low frequencies and cut out port distortion. Twist the guitar-style knobs on the back to adjust low-pass and gain, put on some tunes or a movie, and enjoy the ensuing sound.

The new Klipsch Reference Premiere line of subwoofers is available starting March 1st from the link below.

