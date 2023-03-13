JBL Endurance Peak 3 Earbuds Review: Well-Armed Workout Buds

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $100

JBL’s Endurance Peak earbuds have been popular workout companions since their 2019 debut. The latest iteration, the Endurance Peak 3, provide notable upgrades including transparency mode and a big battery boost. While not without their quirks, the Peak 3 are solid Beats alternatives at a nice price.

Here's What We Like Robust design

Mega battery life

Solid sound and features

Secure, relatively comfy fit And What We Don't Finicky, limited controls

No ANC or wireless charging case

No auto pause

Quick and Painless Setup

The Endurance Peak 3 come with the usual basic accessories, including three different ear tip sizes, a packet of quick-start instructions, and a tiny USB-C charging cable. The instructions quickly walk you through setup, which includes one-touch pairing for Android phone owners. (Apple users will need to pair the buds manually.)

The instructions also provide a handy QR code for the JBL Headphones app for iPhone and Android on the front page, though you’ll need to put the earbuds in the case and pair them to your phone before they’ll show up in the app.

Chunky but Comfy Workhorses

Earbud weight: .45oz (12.5 grams) per bud

.45oz (12.5 grams) per bud Case weight: 2.7oz (76 grams)

2.7oz (76 grams) Earbud dimensions (HxWxD): 2.04×1.6×1.16in (52×40.65×29.34mm)

2.04×1.6×1.16in (52×40.65×29.34mm) Case dimensions (HxWxD): 3.58×2.28×1.4in (90.93×57.94×35.57mm)

3.58×2.28×1.4in (90.93×57.94×35.57mm) Dust/Water resistance: IP68

JBL has been refining the Endurance Peak’s build quality since their initial run. The new Peak 3 are rated at IP68 (up from IP67 in the Peak 2), which offers full dust ingress protection and the best water-proofing you’ll find outside of dive gear. You may not need to wear your earbuds in a hot tub, but if you’re looking to crush some podcasts in the spa on the sly, it’s an option.

From a design standpoint, while wrap-around earbuds aren’t for everybody, if you’re the type who has trouble keeping traditional buds in your ears, those secure loops are your best friends. The Endurance Peak 3 employ JBL’s Powerhook design with Twistlock hooks that actually clip themselves around the back of your ears for an ultra-stable fit. These things are not going to slip off or jostle, even under duress, which lends everything from gardening to hitting the pavement on your daily jog a satisfying sense of security.

One tradeoff for that satisfaction is the Peak 3 aren’t exactly the most stylish buds around. There’s definitely some Lobot from Star Wars vibes here, but when you’re getting your sweat on, utility always beats aesthetics. The Peak 3 are also weightier and less cushy to wear in the long-term than more traditional competitors, like Jabra’s Elite 4 Active, but I was still able to wear them for multiple hours two days in a row before feeling any discomfort.

One other compromise with wraparound buds is they usually necessitate a massive charging case, and this one’s a doozy—especially compared to today’s ultra-compact cases. It fits alright in the pocket of my baggiest work-from-home pants, but those with smaller pockets may need to get creative. To account for this, JBL has beefed up battery life significantly for the latest pair, and the buds also shut down on their own when not in use, making it easier to leave the case behind.

Solid Features, With a Few Omissions

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 offer a good selection of features for their price point. New this year is Ambient Aware mode (AKA Transparency Mode) thanks to four exterior microphones, which is a major bonus for those who exercise in high-traffic areas.

This isn’t the kind of ultra-clear transparency you’ll get from flagships like Apple’s AirPods Pro, but it’s still a welcome upgrade that Beats’ aging Powerbeats Pro don’t offer (even at double the price). The Endurance Peak 3 are around four years newer, so they almost had to add the feature, but it’s still a good get.

The Peak 3 leave out the other most coveted ambient audio feature, active noise canceling (ANC), which makes them less versatile outside of workout activities than sporty competitors like Jabra’s Elite 4 or the pricier Elite 7. They do offer a modicum of passive noise isolation, which should suffice for most situations outside the noisiest weight rooms, but you’ll have to jump up $50 to the Reflect Aero to get ANC from JBL sports buds.

While not unexpected at this price point, the Peak 3 also skip luxuries like a wireless charging case, multi-point pairing, and even autopause when you pull a bud out. Instead, each bud turns itself off (rather abruptly) when you remove it. This is useful if you want to ditch the carrying case for the day, but it can also become slightly frustrating when you’re just trying to remove a bud for a quick conversation. thankfully, they power back up relatively quickly, too.

The Peak 3 offer a few other upgrades over the Peak 2, thanks to the JBL Headphones app. The app offers access to extras like control customization (only the single-tap control can be swapped), Voice Aware and TalkThru to optimize calling, and a fully customizable EQ to tailor the sound to your heart’s content.

Beefy Battery

Earbuds Play Time: ~10 hours (5.5 hours of talk time)

~10 hours (5.5 hours of talk time) Max Playtime: ~50 hours (four case recharges)

~50 hours (four case recharges) Total Charging Time: 2 hours

2 hours Rapid Charging: 10 minutes for one hour of playtime

The Endurance Peak 3’s massive battery boost is another big upgrade. JBL claims the buds last up to 10 hours per charge, bringing them in line with many of the top earbuds on the market. I clocked nearly that much in my testing, even when liberally employing the Ambient Aware mode.

The honking case adds another four charges for up to 50 hours of total playback time. It’s hard to think of many scenarios where this much battery is necessary, but if you’re going off the grid for a while, it’s a nice luxury.

One quick warning: If you run the earbuds too long, they’ll emit a surprisingly loud low-battery tone that gave me a serious start.

Finicky Controls

Wireless earbud touch controls can be hit or miss, which is why I generally prefer real buttons. The Endurance Peak 3’s touch gestures took some time to adapt to, and even three days on, I found myself double or triple-tapping the buds regularly before my finger hit the sweet spot at the JBL logo. Interestingly, I seemed to have better accuracy when jogging, likely because I was naturally more deliberate with my gestures, resting my hand on my jaw for leverage.

My other issue with the Endurance Peak 3 controls is that there’s no way to adjust volume without trading out another crucial gesture, such as the Ambient Aware mode or basic playback control. I’m a firm believer that all good earbuds, even at this price, should provide volume controls without the need to trade other conveniences to get them.

Clear, Tuneable Sound

Drivers: 10mm

10mm Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

20Hz-20kHz Bluetooth Version: 5.2

If the Endurance Peak 3’s controls left me a little cold, the comprehensive EQ warmed things up considerably. I’ll admit the default presets are a bit strange. For example, the “Jazz” preset employs the infamous smile frequency pattern, indicating a big boost in both the bass and treble regions. Not exactly conducive to any jazz I’ve enjoyed.

But choosing the “My EQ” button flatlines all frequencies, and from there, you can build yourself a nice sonic setup. I simply lowered the bass frequencies below 125Hz or so by about -4 decibels. The result was a well-balanced sound signature that offers good stereo spacing, solid dynamics, and a sharp but clear upper register.

There’s a pleasant, poppy gloss to the performance that makes instruments sound slick and clean, with tight attacks and solid detail. You won’t get the kind of definition up top that you can expect from pricier buds like Apple’s AirPods Pro (gen 2), the Powerbeats Pro, or especially the lovely Sony WF-1000XM4, but you also can’t expect that kind of performance at $100.

The only Peak 3 audio quality JBL actually calls out on its website is “Pure Bass Sound,” and I do agree that’s the strong point overall. It’s smooth, full, and musical—especially after you pull it back a bit. It also provides a good foundation for the lighter topside, creating an accessible overall sound signature that works well across genres, from hip-hop to bluegrass.

The Endurance Peak 3 also worked well for phone calls. I wasn’t able to test them in super windy conditions, and I don’t expect them to compete with top earbuds like the AirPods Pro (gen 2) in those scenarios, either. But callers reported good clarity, even when I stood under my bathroom fan, and I had no issues hearing things on my end. I also like that you can adjust your own voice to make calls feel more natural.

Microphone Audio Sample – Quiet Room

Microphone Audio Sample – Bathroom Fan

Should You Buy the JBL Endurance Peak 3?

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 aren’t my first choice for affordable workout buds. That title goes to Jabra’s Elite 4 Active, which offer many of the same features as the Peak 3, alongside a comfier fit, active noise canceling, and more accurate controls. But they also don’t offer the security of wrap-around hooks, which is one of the Endurance Peak 3’s biggest attractions.

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of well-built earbuds with good sound, tons of battery life, and a secure fit in almost any scenario, the Endurance Peak 3 are a good choice at a great price.