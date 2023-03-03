Buying Guides
News

No, You Can’t Buy Google Drive Storage on eBay

Don't fall for this common scam.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An iPhone running the Google Drive app.
Kozma 94 / Shutterstock.com

If you want Google Drive cloud storage, you need to buy it directly from Google. Scammers often try to sell Google Drive storage through unofficial channels, such as eBay, Twitter, and Reddit—do not fall for this scam, as it’s a waste of money that may compromise your privacy.

Here’s how this works; a scammer creates (or steals) a bunch of Google accounts, each with a cloud storage subscription. Then, the scammer sells the username and password for each of these accounts at an unusually low price. When someone buys one of these accounts, it works—it’s a real account. But the scammer eventually changes the account’s password so it can be sold to someone else.

Of course, this is assuming that Google doesn’t intervene. When a scammer sells a Google account, it violates the company’s EULA. Either way, you will lose all of the data you uploaded to the secondhand Google Drive. And the person who sold you this account may dig through your Drive.

an image of Google Drive listings on eBay.
Two Google Drive listings right at the top of eBay. Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Most of these Google Drive scams are for the “unlimited storage plan,” which is only offered through G Suite. From what we can tell, some scammers are flat out lying about unlimited storage, while others create real G Suite accounts using fraudulent business or educational credentials. (Ironically, the latter scenario is actually worse for the buyer. Google is good at finding and shutting down fraudulent G Suite accounts.)

Scam Alert: Roku Will Never Charge for Activation
RELATEDScam Alert: Roku Will Never Charge for Activation

And this scam isn’t exclusive to Google Drive. You’ll also find eBay listings for Dropbox accounts, Minecraft accounts, Netflix accounts, and more. In every case, the goal is to hand over an account’s login credentials, wait a few weeks or months, change the account credentials, and resell it to a new victim.

We’re not sure why eBay allows this nonsense on its platform. The scammers who sell these subscriptions often have several hundred positive reviews, indicating that these scams are lucrative and long-lasting. Again, if you want Google Drive storage, buy it from Google.

Google One

A Google One subscription gets you up to 5TB of Google Drive and Photos storage, which you may share with up to five other people.

Google

