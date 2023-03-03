This Atrocious Phone Has a Two-Week Battery Life

Have you ever wished your smartphone had a battery that could last for a week or two, like those old Nokia phones? I think everyone would agree that sounds amazing. One Redditor took it upon himself to make a phone do precisely that, but you won’t want to use it.

Smartphones continue improving with each release, and while battery life is slowly getting longer, it’s still arguably one of the weakest links. As a result, a user on Reddit got Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery, then added an additional 30,000 mAh to the phone.

Some of the most expensive devices, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, only come with a 5,000 mAh battery. So to upgrade a budget phone to over six times that capacity is pretty wild. However, nothing about the end result is pretty or all that useful. It’s rather atrocious.

The Redditor bought six Samsung 50E battery cells and wired them together in parallel, which ended up being one big 30,000 mAh battery. Obviously, that won’t fit inside a smartphone, so it’s glued and attached to the back. The user says this contraption takes about seven hours to charge fully, but it’ll likely last 10-12 days, if not longer, on a charge.

While it’s certainly not pretty, this modification also delivers two USB-A ports on the bottom to charge other devices from the brick, not to mention USB-C and Lightning inputs. Personally, I’d buy a portable battery pack and call it a day.

It’s worth noting that this probably isn’t the best idea, not to mention a fire safety hazard, but it’s neat to see what some regular folks can think up and create.