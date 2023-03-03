Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
E-Win Champion Series CPG Fabric Gaming Chair Review: It Gets the Job Done
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th-gen) Review: A Slightly Smarter Ball
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Meta Slowly Walks Back Quest 2 Price Hike

Quest 2 and Quest Pro get a permanent price drop.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Last August, Meta (formerly Facebook) increased the price of its popular Quest 2 VR headset by $100, which was a significant jump. The company then released an expensive $1,499 Meta Quest Pro headset. Today though, Meta confirmed both are getting a significant and permanent price drop.

Starting March 5th, you’ll be able to get the 256GB Quest 2 for only $429 instead of $500, making it an excellent choice for gamers. That’s closer to its original $399 price tag and worth the extra $30 over the 128GB model, which still retails for $399.

Quest Pro Review: Meta Misses the Mark
RELATEDQuest Pro Review: Meta Misses the Mark

Furthermore, the Meta Quest Pro will see its price dip by $500 on the same day, with a new starting retail price of $999. In our review, we enjoyed everything the Pro offers, but Meta missed the mark, considering the huge entry price. Maybe it’ll be more compelling at $999.

In a blog post announcing the new prices, Meta said its “goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer.” However, remember that just seven months ago, the same Quest 2 randomly went up by $100.

Either way, this is good news for VR fans eying the high-end Pro or consumers wanting to try it for the first time with a Quest 2. It’s also worth noting that The Verge reports that an all-new Quest 3 could arrive later this fall, which could explain the latest round of price cuts.

If you haven’t tried VR yet, snag a Quest 2 from our links below.

Extra Storage

Meta Quest 2 - 256GB

Get the bigger Quest 2 VR headset with 256GB of storage for $429 starting March 5th, 2023.

Amazon

$489.00
 

Best Buy

$499.99
 

Target

$499.99
 

via AndroidCentral

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »