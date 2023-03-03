Meta Slowly Walks Back Quest 2 Price Hike

Last August, Meta (formerly Facebook) increased the price of its popular Quest 2 VR headset by $100, which was a significant jump. The company then released an expensive $1,499 Meta Quest Pro headset. Today though, Meta confirmed both are getting a significant and permanent price drop.

Starting March 5th, you’ll be able to get the 256GB Quest 2 for only $429 instead of $500, making it an excellent choice for gamers. That’s closer to its original $399 price tag and worth the extra $30 over the 128GB model, which still retails for $399.

Furthermore, the Meta Quest Pro will see its price dip by $500 on the same day, with a new starting retail price of $999. In our review, we enjoyed everything the Pro offers, but Meta missed the mark, considering the huge entry price. Maybe it’ll be more compelling at $999.

In a blog post announcing the new prices, Meta said its “goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer.” However, remember that just seven months ago, the same Quest 2 randomly went up by $100.

Either way, this is good news for VR fans eying the high-end Pro or consumers wanting to try it for the first time with a Quest 2. It’s also worth noting that The Verge reports that an all-new Quest 3 could arrive later this fall, which could explain the latest round of price cuts.

If you haven’t tried VR yet, snag a Quest 2 from our links below.

