We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Fujifilm Fixes a Huge Problem In Its New Instant Cameras

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A pile Fujifilm Instax Mini 12s on a white background.
Fujifilm

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 has dominated the instant camera market since 2020. Now, the company is about to release the next generation instant cam, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, featuring several improvements over its predecessor. The new device goes on sale March 16.

The Instax Mini 12 retains much of the look and feel of the 11 but comes with key new features to help users take better instantly-printed pictures. The most notable is Parallax Correction, which aligns the camera’s viewfinder with the lens, allowing users to compose shots more accurately. Many instant cam photographers have trouble adjusting from what they see in the viewfinder to what the camera actually captures, resulting in poorly composed photographs. Parallax Correction helps combat that misalignment.

Another new feature in the Instax Mini 12 is automatic flash control, meaning the camera can detect when more light is called for in a shot. Other improvements include upgrades to the lens structure and an easier way to access the camera’s popular Close-Up mode by just twisting the lens. Like its predecessor, the Instax Mini 12 comes in a variety of colors, including Lilac Purple, Clay White, Pastel Blue, Blossom Pink, and Mint Green.

Fujifilm also announced the release the new INSTAX UP! app (iOS, Android), designed to allow Instax users to scan, store, organize, and share their photos.

Source: GlobeNewswire

