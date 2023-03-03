Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
E-Win Champion Series CPG Fabric Gaming Chair Review: It Gets the Job Done
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th-gen) Review: A Slightly Smarter Ball
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Dealing With PDFs Just Got Easier on Android

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Person holding the back of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ in Green
Justin Duino / Review Geek

The Google Drive app for Android app now features built-in PDF annotation tools. You can highlight PDF text within the Google Drive app, or scribble all over a PDF with a digital pen. Previously, this functionality required a third-party app, such as Adobe Acrobat.

As you’re probably well aware, PDFs can be extremely annoying and confusing. And this is especially true on Android phones, where the process of managing, editing, or converting files is extremely unclear.

Today’s Google Drive app update streamlines things a bit. You could already use Google Drive to open a PDF on Android (in fact, it’s one of the default options), but you can now highlight and markup text within a PDF without converting it to a different file type or using another application. (The new tools are located at the bottom of the app when you open a PDF.)

7 Awesome Google Drive Features You May Not Know About
RELATED7 Awesome Google Drive Features You May Not Know About

Google Drive can also help you edit PDFs—well, sorta. You need to convert the PDF to a different file type first. But generally speaking, you won’t need to edit a PDF, so Google Drive’s new markup features serve a very useful purpose.

According to 9to5Google, the new Google Drive markup tools are rolling out to Android users today. But you may need to wait a few days for the update to hit your device.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Amazon

$895.00
$999.99 Save 10%

Google Pixel 6
Best Midrange
Google Pixel 6
Shop Now
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Best Budget
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Shop Now
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Best Premium
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Amazon

$895.99
$1199.99 Save 25%

Google Pixel 4a
Best Small
Google Pixel 4a
Shop Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Best Foldable
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Shop Now

Source: Google via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »