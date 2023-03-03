Dealing With PDFs Just Got Easier on Android

The Google Drive app for Android app now features built-in PDF annotation tools. You can highlight PDF text within the Google Drive app, or scribble all over a PDF with a digital pen. Previously, this functionality required a third-party app, such as Adobe Acrobat.

As you’re probably well aware, PDFs can be extremely annoying and confusing. And this is especially true on Android phones, where the process of managing, editing, or converting files is extremely unclear.

Today’s Google Drive app update streamlines things a bit. You could already use Google Drive to open a PDF on Android (in fact, it’s one of the default options), but you can now highlight and markup text within a PDF without converting it to a different file type or using another application. (The new tools are located at the bottom of the app when you open a PDF.)

Google Drive can also help you edit PDFs—well, sorta. You need to convert the PDF to a different file type first. But generally speaking, you won’t need to edit a PDF, so Google Drive’s new markup features serve a very useful purpose.

According to 9to5Google, the new Google Drive markup tools are rolling out to Android users today. But you may need to wait a few days for the update to hit your device.