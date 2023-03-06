Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Anker Debuts an Electric Cooler That’ll Stay Cold For Days

No ice required

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Anker EverFrost electric cooler
Anker

Anker’s latest product isn’t its usual portable power bank or solar charger we’re all familiar with. Instead, it’s an all-new electric cooler built for off-grid adventures and will keep food and drinks cold for days.

The newly unveiled Anker EverFrost powered cooler doesn’t need any ice, giving you more room for drinks, brews, or snacks, thanks to a built-in battery and other fancy features. This isn’t your typical portable fridge or cooler like the Dometic or ARB competition. Unfortunately, we don’t have pricing or a release date yet, but a Kickstarter campaign goes live on March 23rd.

So, what can outdoor enthusiasts, RVers, overlanders, and everyone else expect from the Anker EverFrost? The battery-powered cooler will come in three different sizes (33L, 43L, or 53L) to accommodate any adventure, which comes out to around 38 drinks in the smaller variant and over 60 soda cans with the 53L option.

Anker EverFrost powered cooler features
Anker

The entire cooler runs on a large (and removable) Anker 299 Wh battery that’ll keep contents cold for around 42 hours. That battery has USB-A and USB-C PD ports to charge up your phones and gadgets, not to mention solar panel support.

More importantly, Anker says it’ll take room temperature drinks from 77 degrees down to a chilly 32 degrees in only 30 minutes. When you reach your destination, it’ll be time to crack open a cold one.

You’ll notice the EverFrost cooler has an expanding suit-case style handle and oversized wheels similar to the Anker 767 battery, making it easy to roll around camp. That handle doubles as a table or cutting board of sorts, adding to the convenience.

Other features include a rugged go-anywhere design, a built-in bottle opener, and Anker app support to control temperatures and check battery levels with a smartphone. We’re hearing the bigger 53L model could have two compartments, with one side doubling as a freezer, but we’ll have to wait and see.

We still don’t have all the details, like pricing or its weight, but we expect to learn more on March 23rd.

via DigitalTrends

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.