Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
E-Win Champion Series CPG Fabric Gaming Chair Review: It Gets the Job Done
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th-gen) Review: A Slightly Smarter Ball
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ring Will Hide Basic Camera and Alarm Features Behind a Paywall

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Ring logo at CES 2023
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

If you buy a Ring Alarm after March 29th, you’ll need a Ring Protect subscription to access its most basic features. Additionally, a Ring Protect subscription will be required to set the Home and Away modes on Ring cameras and doorbells (including those purchased before March 29th).

The full details of Ring’s new policy are explained on a new support page. Basically, existing Ring Alarm users won’t see any change in their alarm system. But those who purchase a Ring Alarm after March 29th will need a Ring Protect subscription for the following features:

  • Digital Arm and Disarm: Without Ring Protect, you cannot arm or disarm your Ring Alarm through Alexa or the Ring app. (So, if you skip the subscription, a Ring Keypad is required for arming and disarming.)
  • Alarm Notifications: Your Ring Alarm won’t send real-time notifications to your phone or email address. (Without a subscription, you’ll only get siren notifications from the Base Station.)
  • Event History: The Ring Alarm previously included 60 days of alarm history. Without a subscription, alarm history is reduced to 24 hours.
  • Alarm Automations: Without a subscription, you cannot link Ring doorbells, cameras, or other accessories to the Alarm for home automations.

Again, if you already own a Ring Alarm (or buy one before March 29th), these features will remain free. Ring Protect costs $4 a month, so if you’ve been looking to buy a Ring Alarm, I suggest doing so before the cutoff date.

A Ring Protect subscription will also be required for the Home and Away modes on Ring cameras and doorbells (these modes allow you to turn Live View and recording on or off). That said, Ring will require this subscription from both new and existing customers.

Clearly, Ring is trying to force new Alarm buyers into a subscription, which is disappointing. Most of these features are essential to a modern security system—if you aren’t willing to pay for Ring Protect, I don’t suggest buying the Ring Alarm (unless you can get one before March 29th).

Source: Ring via PCMag

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »