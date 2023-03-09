Buying Guides
News

Hulu Can’t Broadcast Some Local ABC Stations Anymore

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

| 1 min read
Hulu app on a Samsung smart TV
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek

If you use Hulu to watch your local TV stations live, you may notice a channel missing this week. That’s because the streamer has unexpectedly lost the rights to stream content from Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns numerous local ABC affiliates across the United States.

Although the company hasn’t released an official statement on the matter, it has been replying to inquiries about missing ABC affiliates. In one replay today, Hulu Support tweeted, “Sinclair owns a number of ABC affiliates across the country and as of March 8, Hulu no longer has the rights to distribute those channels.”

While there’s no definitive list of which local stations have left Hulu, Sinclair’s website lists 40 stations across the united states that it owns and are ABC affiliates.

However, although local stations may have gone away, they may return as Hulu, ABC (and parent company Disney), and Sinclair continue negotiating streaming rights. Plus, much of ABC’s content is still available through the streaming giant.

It’s also worth noting that you can still get these channels for free on your TV. Stations still broadcast over-the-air waves in the cities in which they operate. All you need to do is buy a TV antenna. They’re inexpensive and provide an excellent backup for cases like this one, and they’re also great for when the internet goes out.

