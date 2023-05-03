FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Standing Desk (Q8) Review: Premium With Few Pitfalls

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $800

FlexiSpot’s Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 addresses concerns about circulation, back and shoulder pain, and heart disease while touching on the shortcomings of previous models. Compared to other FlexiSpot standing desks, the Q8 ships with some extra features designed to elevate the user experience.

Coming off the Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) review, I didn’t expect the Q8 to be much different. However, Flexispot made a few choice changes that really elevated the usability of the newer standing desk. While the build is functionally similar, the Q8 comes with a built-in wireless charger, an embedded slimline drawer, and more connectivity options at the redesigned control panel, which is integrated into the sturdy construction. The E7 I started with feels like a barebones option compared to the Q8, which does cut down on some of the customizability.

The Q8 may be a jump in price from the E7, but I think it’s justified considering the additional charging options, higher-end bamboo desktop, and convenient storage. I was quite fond of the E7, but I definitely find myself gravitating toward its sleeker, newer counterpart.

Here's What We Like USB-C and wireless charging

Sturdy and durable at all heights

Included drawer a nice touch

Embedded control panel is clean looking And What We Don't Anti-collision needs work

Motor is a little loud

Wireless charging isn’t entirely reliable

On the expensive side

Assembly and Construction: Very Little Left to Be Desired

Weight: 74.9lbs (33.97kg)

74.9lbs (33.97kg) Loading Capacity: 200lbs (90.72kg)

One of my favorite things about the E7 was how easy it was to assemble. Most components came preassembled, like the power unit that keeps everything running. Putting together the Q8 was fairly quick and easy, but its weight makes having a second hand pretty crucial for safe assembly. It just takes a few Allen screws and some very minor wire management, and you’re good to go. Thankfully, the desktop came attached to the metal frame, leaving only the legs to install.

Like the E7, the Q8 feels very durable and sturdy. The environmentally-friendly bamboo top, which was sourced from sustainable forests, is high quality and has a nice luster to it. While I had a choice of colors with the E7, the Q8 only ships with an attractive white steel frame. The overall appearance is quite pleasing, as the light-colored bamboo works well with the stark-white frame. Even the control panel and its USB-A and USB-C ports are embedded in the frame for a cleaner look.

Outside of the desk’s weight making a solo assembly a little more difficult, there’s not much about the Q8’s construction and ease of use that I would change. I do wish the built-in drawer was a little bigger at just over 28 inches wide, 12 inches long, and just under 2 inches deep, but it’s more than serviceable and feels like a nice add-on to make this a premium desk.

A Good Size, Even Better Heights

Max. Height: 49.2in (1.25m)

49.2in (1.25m) Min. Height: 24in (0.61m)

24in (0.61m) Desktop Size: 55 x 28in (1.4 x 0.71m)

The baboon desktop is a spacious 55-inch by 28-inch workspace. Since there are no add-on monitor stands, you have all 1,540 square inches of space to work on—and it’s great if you use multiple monitors or like to fill your space with accessories. There are no options for a bigger or smaller desktop with the Comhar Pro, so you need to make sure the Q8 isn’t too big for your office or too small for your needs.

At an average height of 5 feet 10 inches, I found the Q8’s height range to work well. It gets as low as 24 inches and raises to just over 49 inches, so I can sit or stand and still work comfortably. According to FlexiSpot’s website, 49 inches is tall enough if you’re over 6 feet tall, so the desk should be suitable for a breadth of different users.

Compared to the E7, the Q8 raises an additional 8 inches but gets down to 22.8 inches. I think, in this instance, I’d take the taller height maximum over the shorter height minimum.

Improving on a Proven Formula

I’ve tested several standing desks, and all but the Q8 had a separate (wired) control panel that stood alone. It seems like such a small touch, but having it embedded in the desk’s frame is a great feature. You can easily remove it should the unit fail at any point, so there’s no reduced accessibility if it needs replacing.

Though it looks different, little has changed in how the control panel functions. There are four programmable presets and a digital display that shows the current height. It did seem like the buttons were a little less sensitive than the E7’s panel, but it works just the same.

Driving home that this is a “pro” piece of office furniture are the three means of charging your devices. The forward-facing panel features a USB-A and USB-C port capable of 45W and 18W output, respectively.

You can also charge your compatible mobile devices with the built-in 10W wireless charger. It’s not the desk’s best feature, as it can be spotty as to whether it will connect to your phone. As is typical with wireless charging, your device will warm up, and while that’s normal, I question any potential long-term effects it may have on the bamboo. Considering it doesn’t get too hot to touch, there shouldn’t be any concerns. However, it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Minor Concerns With the Motor

The Flexispot Comhar Pro Q8’s dual motor is efficient and responsive, though it is slightly quieter than the E7’s. There’s still a mechanical whir, so it’s not completely silent. Compared to its predecessors, it’s enough of a change to be noticeable.

My biggest concern with the Q8 is its anti-collision sensor. I feel it could be a little more sensitive to its surroundings as it tended to hit an object before stopping and raising slightly. Being a safety feature, it should sense an object within a specified distance, especially since the motor takes a moment to stop and reverse itself.

A Premium Desk With No Customization

If you opt for the Q8 over other FlexiSpot standing desks, you’re choosing a premium design over the ability to customize your worktop. With the E7, I was able to choose between frames for different height maximums, different cable management options, a variety of drawer sizes and styles, and multi-function desktop workstations.

The Q8 limits your options to a white frame and light bamboo top, which is definitely pleasing but may not fit all office styles. Admittedly, it brings a nice brightness to my office of solid black furniture, so I can’t complain.

Should You Buy the FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 Standing Desk?

I firmly believe that anyone that works extensively in front of a computer should have a standing desk. It’s worked wonders to help my legs and back, which were frequently stiff and going numb. Whether the FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Standing Desk is the best choice for you really depends on what you’re looking for.

I gravitated toward it due to the cleaner aesthetic, built-in drawer, and higher-quality bamboo desktop. Unfortunately, none of those features are free, and the price tag is $90 higher than the 55-inch black chipboard E7 I started with. However, that doesn’t account for adding a drawer to the E7, which would reduce the spread in pricing by $55 or $65.

The Q8 sports a very elegant appearance and high-end construction. The environmentally-friendly bamboo is sturdy, and the metal frame doesn’t shake or show any give when in motion. There’s no question that FlexiSpot delivers a premium product, and the Q8 drives that home even further.

Save for minor concerns with the anti-collision sensor and the drawer size, the Comhar Pro desk is one of FlexiSpot’s best that has more than earned its place in your office.