Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Tribit StormBox Blast Review: A Portable Bluetooth Party Starter
E-Win Champion Series CPG Fabric Gaming Chair Review: It Gets the Job Done
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
Commerce content is independent of editorial and advertising, and we may earn a small affiliate fee from purchases.
News

Microsoft Makes Outlook Free to Use on Mac

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read

Outlook for Mac open on a computer running macOS.

Microsoft is giving away one of its signature software applications to Mac users. Outlook for Mac is now free to download and use through the Mac App Store. Previously, a Microsoft 365 subscription or a license was necessary to use the email client.

Users can connect almost any email account to Outlook. Microsoft makes syncing your account on popular email services such as Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo, and Outlook.com to the software easy. Plus, Outlook is far more than just an email client. The software comes with a robust calendar tool to help you manage your time as well as your inbox.

Another great thing about the new free version of Outlook for Mac is that it’s designed and optimized to work with macOS. This goes far deeper than simply making it match the Mac aesthetic. Outlook harnesses the power of Apple Silicon for faster performance and sync speeds.

The Best Free Microsoft Excel Alternatives
RELATEDThe Best Free Microsoft Excel Alternatives

The new Handoff feature makes taking your email on the go easier. You can begin composing a reply to an important email on your desktop client in the last few minutes at the office, then complete the draft and send it from your iPhone on the train ride home from the office.

Furthermore, Outlook for Mac captures the utility of Apple’s Focus feature, meaning you can program personal emails not to notify you while you’re supposed to be working. And the Focused Inbox feature keeps the front and center of the most critical email to ensure that nothing falls through the cracks during your work day.

Outlook for Mac is now available for free on the Mac App Store.

Download on the Apple App Store

Source: Microsoft Tech Community

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »