Microsoft Makes Outlook Free to Use on Mac

Microsoft is giving away one of its signature software applications to Mac users. Outlook for Mac is now free to download and use through the Mac App Store. Previously, a Microsoft 365 subscription or a license was necessary to use the email client.

Users can connect almost any email account to Outlook. Microsoft makes syncing your account on popular email services such as Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo, and Outlook.com to the software easy. Plus, Outlook is far more than just an email client. The software comes with a robust calendar tool to help you manage your time as well as your inbox.

Another great thing about the new free version of Outlook for Mac is that it’s designed and optimized to work with macOS. This goes far deeper than simply making it match the Mac aesthetic. Outlook harnesses the power of Apple Silicon for faster performance and sync speeds.

The new Handoff feature makes taking your email on the go easier. You can begin composing a reply to an important email on your desktop client in the last few minutes at the office, then complete the draft and send it from your iPhone on the train ride home from the office.

Furthermore, Outlook for Mac captures the utility of Apple’s Focus feature, meaning you can program personal emails not to notify you while you’re supposed to be working. And the Focused Inbox feature keeps the front and center of the most critical email to ensure that nothing falls through the cracks during your work day.

Outlook for Mac is now available for free on the Mac App Store.