Tesla Recalls Select Model Y Vehicles Over Loose Bolts

Tesla issued so many recalls in 2022 that I lost count, but a quick software update fixed most of those. However, Tesla is now dealing with a rare physical recall on thousands of newer Model Y vehicles, which need an inspection due to loose bolts securing the second-row seats to the frame.

In this situation, Telsa can’t fix the issue with the software. As first reported by Reuters, Tesla is recalling roughly 3,470 Model Y crossovers built between May of last year and February 2023. Looking over the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) report, the second-row seat frame may be improperly seated.

The recall mentions that owners may notice the rear seats won’t fold down properly, rattle, or otherwise have issues due to loose bolts that weren’t torqued (tightened) to the correct specification. This increases the risk of injury during a crash. Maybe this time around, Tesla should use Loctite threadlocker.

Tesla is unaware of any injuries or deaths from the issue but began investigating the situation late last year. Furthermore, the electric automaker will notify owners with an official recall notice in April.

Those with a newer Model Y do not need to wait for the notice in April. Instead, the recall notice confirms that Tesla service centers will physically inspect the bolts and retorque as necessary, free of charge. Owners can contact Tesla customer service by calling 1-877-798-3752 to check their vehicle or schedule an inspection.