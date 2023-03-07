Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Keychron’s Latest Keyboard Takes on Our Favorite Shape

Say hello to the fully-split Keychron Q11.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Keychron Q11 QMK split mechanical keyboard on a blue background.
Keychron

Chopping a keyboard in half may seem like an odd idea. But we love split keyboards, as they’re incredibly ergonomic and can free up some space on your desk. Now, Keychron is launching its first fully-split mechanical keyboard, the Keychron Q11.

Traditional keyboards have an ergonomic flaw—they require you to put your hands right next to each other, directly in front of your chest. This forces your elbows to pivot at an odd angle, it pulls your shoulders into a haunch, and it presses your forearms against your armpits. After a day of typing on a traditional keyboard, you’re left with a strained torso and a sweaty shirt.

The split keyboard design solves this problem by separating the left and right keyboard surfaces. With a split keyboard, you can easily keep your shoulders straight and your elbows at a 90-degree angle, reducing fatigue (and providing some armpit ventilation).

Keychron Q11 QMK split mechanical keyboard on a desk.
Left side of the Keychron Q11 QMK split mechanical keyboard
Split keyboards are somewhat rare, so we’re very happy to see Keychron enter this space. The Keychron Q11 offers all the features you’d expect from this company, including a high-quality aluminum chassis, full RGB, hot-swappable switches, and five extra function keys on the left keypad.

Moonlander Mark I Review: The Ultimate Ergonomic Keyboard
RELATEDMoonlander Mark I Review: The Ultimate Ergonomic Keyboard

By default, the Keychron Q11’s left and right keypads connect to each other vis USB-C cable. But you can use these keypads independently from each other, which may explain why they both have a customizable rotary knob. (If you want a bit of extra spacing, connect each keypad directly to your computer, rather than bridging them together.)

You can order the Keychron Q11 today. The fully-assembled configuration costs $205 and comes with Gateron G Pro Red (linear) or Brown (tactile) switches. Keychron also offers a barebones, non-assembled version of this keyboard for $185.

Keychron Q11 QMK Split Mechanical Keyboard

Gain some ergonomic quirkiness with the Keychron Q11 QMK split mechanical keyboard. It features all the usual Keychron perks, including full RGB and hot-swappable switches.

Shop

Source: Keychron via PCWorld

