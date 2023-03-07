Keychron’s Latest Keyboard Takes on Our Favorite Shape

Chopping a keyboard in half may seem like an odd idea. But we love split keyboards, as they’re incredibly ergonomic and can free up some space on your desk. Now, Keychron is launching its first fully-split mechanical keyboard, the Keychron Q11.

Traditional keyboards have an ergonomic flaw—they require you to put your hands right next to each other, directly in front of your chest. This forces your elbows to pivot at an odd angle, it pulls your shoulders into a haunch, and it presses your forearms against your armpits. After a day of typing on a traditional keyboard, you’re left with a strained torso and a sweaty shirt.

The split keyboard design solves this problem by separating the left and right keyboard surfaces. With a split keyboard, you can easily keep your shoulders straight and your elbows at a 90-degree angle, reducing fatigue (and providing some armpit ventilation).

Split keyboards are somewhat rare, so we’re very happy to see Keychron enter this space. The Keychron Q11 offers all the features you’d expect from this company, including a high-quality aluminum chassis, full RGB, hot-swappable switches, and five extra function keys on the left keypad.

By default, the Keychron Q11’s left and right keypads connect to each other vis USB-C cable. But you can use these keypads independently from each other, which may explain why they both have a customizable rotary knob. (If you want a bit of extra spacing, connect each keypad directly to your computer, rather than bridging them together.)

You can order the Keychron Q11 today. The fully-assembled configuration costs $205 and comes with Gateron G Pro Red (linear) or Brown (tactile) switches. Keychron also offers a barebones, non-assembled version of this keyboard for $185.

