Upway’s Online Store Buys and Sells Used Ebikes in the US

Electric bikes are exploding in popularity, with models available in all shapes, sizes, and price points. As a result, a French startup company named Upway started selling pre-owned and refurbished ebikes in Europe, and now its online store is expanding to the United States.

If you’ve been considering an ebike to ride in the city, on a commute, up a mountain, or anything in-between, you’ll know electric bikes can get expensive. Upway refurbishes lightly used bikes with a rigorous testing and inspection system, then offers pre-owned ebikes at heavy discounts.

Since 2021, Upway has sold more than 10,000 ebikes throughout Europe. Thanks to an increasing demand stateside, not to mention customers looking for more affordable options, the company is finally doing the same in the US following a $25 million Series A funding round last year.

Upway already has a large selection of pre-owned ebikes on its US store, all with low prices and a refurbished guarantee that they’ll perform as expected. Looking over the website, I quickly found excellent cargo ebikes, MTB options from big-name brands like Specialized, or even moped-style bikes from Super73.

If you don’t want to deal with the disaster that is Craigslist, OfferUp, or Facebook Marketplace, Upway could be an excellent place to find your next ebike, which ships within 24-48 hours of purchase.

More importantly, the company will buy your used ebike too, pay for shipping, and cut you a check once it passes the inspection process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to be open and honest about its condition to get a reasonable quote, package it up yourself, then use the label provided by Upway to mail it off.

“Our goal at Upway is to be at the forefront of not only providing the consumer with an extensive selection of certified electric bikes from leading brands but also provide them comfort in knowing that every product carried in our warehouse has been officially certified by leading mechanics in the industry and will be ready to safely ride upon arrival,” Toussant Wattinne, chief executive of Upway, said.

Upway’s pre-owned ebike selection comes from individual owners who sell their bikes directly to Upway, get acquired from 3rd party retailer bike shops, along with ebike fleets and rental companies that upgrade the lineup every few years.

Again, the company says every bike on the site goes through a detailed inspection, is repaired or certified by mechanics, and comes with an Upway guarantee. It’s an interesting approach and will likely be an excellent option for people looking to buy or sell an ebike.