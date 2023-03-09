(Update: Pricing) Roku’s First TVs Are Only Available at One Store

In January, Roku announced that it’s finally building its own TVs, but today you can actually buy one. The all-new Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs come in eleven models ranging from 24 to 75 inches, starting at only $149.

Since 2014, people have bought TVs from TCL, Hisense, and even LG, which run the Roku TV platform, but now you’ll be able to get a TV made and designed by the company itself. From what we’ve seen, the new Roku lineup looks compelling and is available exclusively at Best Buy.

If you’re a fan of the Roku platform, you can get Roku Select or Plus Series in HD or 4K that’ll fit any room size. Roku says its new TV line comes packed with performance and good looks, all at a relatively affordable price.

The press release talks about the Roku Plus Series’ excellent QLED picture quality with automatic brightness modes and local dimming, wireless sound options, fast performance with Wi-Fi 6, 4K Dolby Vision, and Bluetooth private listening, to name a few features.

The Roku select line may not be as feature-packed, but they’ll likely arrive at a wallet-friendly price. Plus, every model comes with Roku’s excellent Voice Remote Pro, which is probably way better than whatever remote came with your other TV running Roku software.

According to Mustafa Ozgen, President of Devices at Roku, “Our goal is to make everything about a smart TV delightfully simple, from finding the TV that’s perfect for you, to opening and unboxing, to enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows. We made purposeful decisions to ensure that our Roku Select and Plus Series TVs embody what users love most about the Roku streaming experience and brought in our expertise in picture quality and audio to give consumers an entertainment upgrade at an incredible value.”

Additionally, this week, Roku announced a major update to Roku OS 12, which delivers improved performance, more personalization, better Roku mobile app controls, and a slew of new channels for live TV, sports, and more. It’ll begin rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

It’s also worth noting that Roku has a new wireless soundbar that’ll pair beautifully with these new television sets, which will also be available at Best Buy later this month. Unfortunately, we don’t have pricing for the entire TV lineup nor the upcoming soundbar, but you’ll be able to see, test, and buy a new Roku TV starting today at Best Buy.