Rivian’s Electric Service Trucks Are a Sight to Behold

Getting a car repaired is often a hassle. Usually, you must schedule an appointment, take your vehicle to the dealership, and leave it there for hours or even days. But that’s changing, as JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson found out recently when Rivian sent a service truck to his home for a repair.

Play Video

The popular YouTuber was quite impressed by Rivian’s service vehicle and took his viewers on a quick tour. In the video, Rivian sent a red R1T pickup packed to the seams with tools and gear. The back seat of the truck was filled with all kinds of tools, primarily Milwaukee brand, with a cover attached to the child safety latches.

You may expect a service truck to be loaded up with repair tools. But, what you may not expect is that it’s far more than just the back seat that’s been converted to be a DIYer’s heaven. The truck also had slide-out trays in the gear tunnels with tools on one side, and the other features a slide-out jack. So, these trucks are ready for pretty much any repair or service they may encounter on the road.

Nelson closes out his video by stating that he thinks it is pretty awesome that he didn’t have to leave his house to get his vehicle repaired but that it was even more impressive that Rivian has such decked-out service vehicles.