Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
1Password Password Manager Review: One Password to Rule Them All?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Lenovo Partners with Aston Martin on New Super-Powered ThinkStation PCs

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An exploded view of the Lenovo Thinkstation PX desktop PC.
Lenovo

Arriving in May of 2023, the Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 offer a ridiculous amount of power in an Aston Martin-designed chassis. These machines feature the latest Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA RTX Ada Lovelace GPUs—when I say that they’re overpowered, I really mean it.

The ThinkStation PX is the flagship of this trio. It features a “dual-everything” design, with two Intel Xeon 4th Scaleable CPUs (up to 60 cores per CPU), four dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 600 Ada GPUs (48GB VRAM each), up to 2TB of DDR5 RAM, a maximum 60TB of storage (using nine drives), and an optional 1850W redundant power supply.

Clearly, this is an industrial-class machine. I should note that the ThinkStation PX is rack-mountable and features a large selection of ports on its rear, including a legacy serial port.

1 of 5
The Lenovo Thinkstation PX desktop PC with a monitor.
The Lenovo Thinkstation PX Lenovo
A view of the Lenovo Thinkstation PX's hard drive slots.
The Lenovo Thinkstation PX's hot-swappable components. Lenovo
The Lenovo Thinkstation P7 desktop PC with a monitor.
The Lenovo Thinkstation P7 Lenovo
The Lenovo Thinkstation P5 desktop PC with a monitor.
The Lenovo Thinkstation P5 Lenovo
The Lenovo Thinkstation P5 in a horizontal orientation. The Lenovo badge can be adjusted to match the orientation of the PC.
These ThinkStation PCs can also sit horizontally. Lenovo
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5
The Best Internal SSDs for Your PC
RELATEDThe Best Internal SSDs for Your PC

Lenovo’s ThinkStation P7 is a bit more modest (but still overkill). It uses an Intel Xeon CPU (up to 56 cores) and can use three RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. Memory caps out at a maximum of 1TB, and you can reach a maximum 56TB of storage with seven drives. Lenovo also downgrades the PSU here, giving you the option of 1000W or 1400W.

Finally, there’s the ThinKStation P5. In its maximum configuration, this PC offers an Intel Xeon CPU (up to 24 cores), dual RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, up to 512GB DDR5 RAM, and 48TB of storage with six drives. The power supply gets another downgrade in this machine—you can choose between 750W or 1000W.

The average person will never need these super-powered ThinkStations. Still, they’re sure to be popular in industries that rely on demanding software. Unfortunately, pricing is unknown, but these ThinkStations launch in May of 2023.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »