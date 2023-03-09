Lenovo Partners with Aston Martin on New Super-Powered ThinkStation PCs

Arriving in May of 2023, the Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 offer a ridiculous amount of power in an Aston Martin-designed chassis. These machines feature the latest Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA RTX Ada Lovelace GPUs—when I say that they’re overpowered, I really mean it.

The ThinkStation PX is the flagship of this trio. It features a “dual-everything” design, with two Intel Xeon 4th Scaleable CPUs (up to 60 cores per CPU), four dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 600 Ada GPUs (48GB VRAM each), up to 2TB of DDR5 RAM, a maximum 60TB of storage (using nine drives), and an optional 1850W redundant power supply.

Clearly, this is an industrial-class machine. I should note that the ThinkStation PX is rack-mountable and features a large selection of ports on its rear, including a legacy serial port.

Lenovo’s ThinkStation P7 is a bit more modest (but still overkill). It uses an Intel Xeon CPU (up to 56 cores) and can use three RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. Memory caps out at a maximum of 1TB, and you can reach a maximum 56TB of storage with seven drives. Lenovo also downgrades the PSU here, giving you the option of 1000W or 1400W.

Finally, there’s the ThinKStation P5. In its maximum configuration, this PC offers an Intel Xeon CPU (up to 24 cores), dual RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, up to 512GB DDR5 RAM, and 48TB of storage with six drives. The power supply gets another downgrade in this machine—you can choose between 750W or 1000W.

The average person will never need these super-powered ThinkStations. Still, they’re sure to be popular in industries that rely on demanding software. Unfortunately, pricing is unknown, but these ThinkStations launch in May of 2023.