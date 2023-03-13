Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
1Password Password Manager Review: One Password to Rule Them All?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla Opens Powerwall Orders to Non-Solar Customers

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Two Tesla Powerwalls mounted on the side of a house.
Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock.com

For the last two years, Tesla has restricted the sale of its home battery, Powerwall, to customers who also bought a home rooftop solar power system. This week, the company is removing that condition and allowing anyone in the United States to buy one.

Home batteries like the Powerwall are increasingly popular because they allow users to power their homes when the power goes out. Their popularity led to a severe order backlog for Tesla, which is possibly the reason the company restricted their sale to customers who also bought Tesla solar panels for their home.

The price of a single Powerwall starts at $9,200. But you can expect that number to change when you add taxes and deduct incentives. However, customers can get a significant discount if they order three units for $25,200.

Everything We Know About The Tesla Cybertruck
RELATEDEverything We Know About The Tesla Cybertruck

You can order a Powerwall directly from Tesla and have it installed by the company. You can also buy the home batteries from third-party installers and skip going through Tesla entirely.

Although you don’t need to be a Tesla solar customer to get the Powerwall anymore, the company touts the advantages of combining the two services as recharging the batteries with the energy your home produces, being protected from outages 24/7, and achieving “energy independence” from the power grid.

Tesla Powerwall

Ensure your home's power even when the power grid fails.

Shop

Source: Drive Tesla

 

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »