Netflix Now Lets You Change Subtitle Fonts Right From the TV

Have you ever wanted to increase the font size of subtitles on Netflix? Or maybe switch the font entirely and add a shadow, so it’s easier to see? Netflix offers similar customization on the web, but now it’ll be available on any TV.

This week, Netflix announced the change, allowing all users to quickly choose between small, medium, and large subtitle font sizes. This should make things more readable, especially considering streaming audio quality is often rather hit-or-miss.

As shown above, users can easily switch from the default white text to three other styles with different shadow backgrounds to make the text pop on their screen. You’ll even find an aggressive option to change the font to yellow on a black background, drastically increasing the contrast for those in need.

Instead of being required to log into an account from the web on a phone or PC, now these options are readily available on TVs around the globe. It’s a welcomed change that better matches much of the streaming competition.

Keep in mind that Netflix’s support page says these subtitle setting changes are unavailable for Arabic, Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, Romanian, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

This is an excellent move for accessibility, hard-of-hearing individuals, loud environments, and any other time the dialog is hard to hear. In closing, for those wondering, Netflix still plans to block password sharing in the United States, and it’s only a matter of time before it happens.