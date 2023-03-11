Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
1Password Password Manager Review: One Password to Rule Them All?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Finally Gives Classical Music Fans the App They Want

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Try searching for Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Major” on Spotify or Apple Music, and you’ll be met with a big fat mess. While modern music is usually organized by artist or album, classical music works on different terms. That’s why Apple Music is launching a dedicated app for the classical genre.

The Apple Musical Classical app is based on Primephonic, a service that Apple acquired in 2021. Before the acquisition, Primephonic was one of our favorite classical platforms, offering advanced search capabilities with detailed metadata, plus some great playlists. These features are preserved in Apple Music Classical, though the app obviously looks more Apple-like (and includes custom portraits of well-known composers, oddly enough).

1 of 4
Viewing music by Beethoven in Apple Music Classical.
Apple
Viewing Beethoven's "Piano Concerto N. 5 in E-Flat Major" in Apple Music Classical app.
Apple
Playing music in the Apple Music Classical app.
Apple
Searching for music in the Apple Music Classical app.
Apple
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Channel Your Inner Mozart: The Best Music Theory Apps, Services, and Lessons
RELATEDChannel Your Inner Mozart: The Best Music Theory Apps, Services, and Lessons

This app also provides a ton of editorial information for compositions, performers, composers, and so on. And like the basic Apple Music app, Apple Music Classical supports Hi-Res Lossless streaming and Spatial Audio.

That said, Apple Music Classical appears to lack a “Radio” feature, so users may need to rely on playlists. The App Store description also notes that Apple Music Classical requires an internet connection, which doesn’t inspire hope for offline streaming. And there’s no word on iPad support, though Android support is coming soon.

For reference, we knew that Apple would release a classical app after it acquired Primephonic. But we didn’t know that it would take so long. After Apple Music Classical failed to launch in 2022, I assumed that Apple gave up on the idea—thankfully, I was wrong.

You can pre-order the Apple Music Classical app today. It launches on March 28th and will be available to all Apple Music subscribers. Note that this app requires iOS 15.4 or a later release (if your phone is newer than the iPhone 6S, you’re good).

Download on the Apple App Store

Source: Apple via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »