Mack Debuts Its New Medium-Duty Electric Truck

The MD Electric could be perfect for fleets.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Mack MD electric fleet truck.
Mack

Mack Trucks, a popular brand in the space, just took the wraps off its new medium-duty electric truck. And while its first EV, the Mack LR garbage truck debuted in 2021, this latest model will likely be an excellent option for fleet customers.

While the all-new Mack MD Electric doesn’t compete with the Tesla Semi, it’s still a Class 6 and Class 7-rated hauler. It has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) between 26,000 and 33,000 pounds.

In a press release, the company said, “The Mack MD Electric is built with the same focus on reliability, durability, and productivity customers have come to expect from a Mack truck. Designed with the heavy-duty quality of its diesel-powered counterparts, the MD Electric is available in 4×2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.”

Considering this is a medium-duty truck, it won’t be going on long-haul trips. As a result, the Mack MD will be available in either a 150 or 240-kWh battery capacity, which is good for up to 230 miles per charge. Speaking of, the MD Electric can be charged through AC or DC charging units and also features regenerative braking.

Mack MD Electric truck side view.
Mack

Other specs include a single rear motor delivering 260 HP and 1850 lb-ft of torque, a short cab in a 4×2 configuration, and wide wheel wells for an improved turn radius. Given the battery range and medium-duty classification, the new Mack MD electric is positioned well as a fleet truck for local deliveries.

The Mack MD Electric will be produced at its Roanoke Valley Operations center in Virginia, but the company didn’t formally announce pricing or a release date.

