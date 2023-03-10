Buying Guides
by Review Geek

We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
Grab the Xbox Series X From Verizon at a Crazy Discount

The next-gen console finally goes on sale.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read

A closeup of the Xbox Series X

We have good news if you’re looking to buy a new Xbox now that inventory is more readily available. After discounting the Xbox Series S to its lowest price ever a few weeks back, Verizon is now offering a similar deal on the next-gen Xbox Series X.

Trying to find the console in stock, let alone at a discount, has been almost impossible since it first arrived. That’s why Verizon’s new $50 price cut is the best deal we’ve seen yet.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering the Xbox Series X for only $449, which is $50 off the suggested retail price and cheaper than any deal during Black Friday.

What Are the Differences Between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X?
RELATEDWhat Are the Differences Between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X?

For those unaware, the bigger Xbox Series X has much to offer over the more affordable S-variant. Upgrades include full 4K graphics for gaming and streaming, a disc drive, 60-120 FPS support, faster performance, and extra storage, to name a few.

There’s a reason it’s $500 new, and that’s because it’s the best experience you can get from Microsoft. It’s worth noting that this is one of the first significant discounts we’ve seen on the X, so don’t expect it to last long. If you’ve been waiting for prices to drop, get one while you can from the link below with free 2-day shipping.

Xbox Series X at Verizon

Get the next-gen Xbox Series X at a $50 discount right now from Verizon. This is the best deal we've seen yet.

Shop

via Windows Central

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.