Microsoft’s Latest Windows 11 Update Fixes Slow File Copying

Windows 11 users who installed the optional 2022 update (version 22H2) in September reported a big problem where copying files took almost twice as long as before. And while the bug mainly affected enterprise customers, regular users experienced similar issues.

While this isn’t a major problem for daily users, enterprise machines constantly copying or transferring files experienced a considerable slowdown in performance. Microsoft quickly acknowledged the problem, and thankfully, the March “Moment 2 patch” reportedly fixes it.

According to WindowsLatest, members of the Insider Program received the hotfix in January and confirmed it indeed fixes this weird bug. Microsoft then confirmed it would be available for the general public in future updates, and that’s finally here.

You can get the Windows 11 file copying fix (and much more) with the latest Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 optional update. Additionally, an upcoming March patch Tuesday release will roll it out to release versions of Windows 11 for everyone else.

This latest update continues Microsoft’s efforts to improve Windows 11. Users should notice improved performance, whether doing regular tasks or gaming, less stuttering, faster file copying, and more.

You can also expect a few improvements to the File Explorer, Bluetooth keyboards, and a fix for an odd printer bug some users experienced. Plus, you’ll get Bing AI in the taskbar, for better or worse. Grab the update and enjoy the changes.