Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
1Password Password Manager Review: One Password to Rule Them All?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft’s Latest Windows 11 Update Fixes Slow File Copying

The Moment 2 update fixes slow file copying and more.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
A Windows 11 PC on a desk.
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Windows 11 users who installed the optional 2022 update (version 22H2) in September reported a big problem where copying files took almost twice as long as before. And while the bug mainly affected enterprise customers, regular users experienced similar issues.

While this isn’t a major problem for daily users, enterprise machines constantly copying or transferring files experienced a considerable slowdown in performance. Microsoft quickly acknowledged the problem, and thankfully, the March “Moment 2 patch” reportedly fixes it.

According to WindowsLatest, members of the Insider Program received the hotfix in January and confirmed it indeed fixes this weird bug. Microsoft then confirmed it would be available for the general public in future updates, and that’s finally here.

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12 Might Be On the Way
RELATEDForget Windows 11, Windows 12 Might Be On the Way

You can get the Windows 11 file copying fix (and much more) with the latest Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 optional update. Additionally, an upcoming March patch Tuesday release will roll it out to release versions of Windows 11 for everyone else.

This latest update continues Microsoft’s efforts to improve Windows 11. Users should notice improved performance, whether doing regular tasks or gaming, less stuttering, faster file copying, and more.

You can also expect a few improvements to the File Explorer, Bluetooth keyboards, and a fix for an odd printer bug some users experienced. Plus, you’ll get Bing AI in the taskbar, for better or worse. Grab the update and enjoy the changes.

via Windows Latest

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »