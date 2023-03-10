Buying Guides
LEGO Mario Rides Donkey Kong and Pumps Iron in Upcoming Sets

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
LEGO Mario riding a LEGO Donkey Kong.
LEGO

In observation of Mario Day, LEGO just unveiled two new LEGO Mario expansions—a Donkey Kong character pack, plus the Dry Bowser Castle Battle set. These might be the weirdest additions to the LEGO Mario universe; not only can Mario ride Donkey Kong, but he can lift weights in Dry Bowser’s gym.

LEGO’s Dry Bowser Castle Battle set features 1,321 pieces, including unique characters like Dry Bowser, Purple Toad, and Bone Goomba. The goal is to save Toad and launch Dry Bowser off his castle, though there are plenty of hidden chests and other secrets to find in this set.

1 of 5
The front of Dry Bowser's castle.
LEGO
Mario standing in the LEGO Dry Bowser's Castle set.
LEGO
LEGO Dry Bowser in his new castle set.
LEGO
Another photo of LEGO Mario lifting weights in Dry Bowser's castle.
LEGO
LEGO Mario lifting weights in Dry Bowser's castle.
LEGO
Of course, I’m more interested in Dry Bowser’s gym, which takes up a huge portion of the castle. It contains a functional bench press and punching bag. Evidently, Mario collects coins when he exercises in Dry Bowser’s gym—it’s weird, but I love seeing Mario pump some iron.

LEGO also teased the upcoming Donkey Kong character pack. Unfortunately, we only know one thing about this character pack; Mario can ride Donkey Kong. Other details, including the launch date and pricing, are unknown. (Though LEGO says that Donkey Kong will arrive “this summer.”)

These LEGO Mario expansions were unveiled during a short event, which you can watch on YouTube. The Dry Bowser Castle Battle set launches August 1st for $110. We don’t know anything about the Donkey Kong character pack at this time.

LEGO Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set

Kick Dry Bowser out of his castle and take over his gym! The LEGO Dry Bowser Castle Expansion Set goes on sale August 1st, 2023.

LEGO

Source: LEGO

