News

Ford’s All-Electric Transit School Bus Is Ready for Kids

A new Type-A school bus based on the E-Transit van.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ford electric school bus Type-A.
Ford Pro / Twitter

Ford is building small electric school buses that’ll be perfect kid-haulers. This week, at the NTEA work truck industry event, Ford revealed its first electric school bus based on the industry-leading E-Transit van platform.

According to Ford, this is a first-of-its-kind electric school bus from a “full-line automaker.” The electrified vehicle is a Type-A school bus with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10000 lb or more and should have a capacity for 12-30 passengers.

This type of bus is often called a “short bus” and is far smaller than the Type-C bus currently used by most school districts for student transportation. However, many schools employ a fleet of smaller Type-A buses for other events and activities.

Ford Pro’s Global Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Wanda Young, unleashed the first image of the bus on Twitter. Young went on to mention the bus is on display at the Ford Pro booth at the car show, where those interested can learn more about the specs, platform, and charging capabilities.

Ford says the E-Transit line cuts CO2 output and emissions by nearly 57%, if not more, and makes for a great platform to build new electric Type-A school buses.

Ford's New Electric Van Tows Your Family Into the Future
RELATEDFord's New Electric Van Tows Your Family Into the Future

School districts can get over $300,000 to swap out older diesel-powered buses for new electric options, not to mention an additional $20,000 in credits from the Inflation Reduction Act. Plus, districts can save on maintenance costs, among other things.

Unfortunately, the automaker didn’t share too many details regarding its all-electric school bus at the event, so there’s no word on the estimated range, pricing, or safety features. That said, considering the millions of kids taking the bus each year, this is an emerging market that’s taking priority at Ford Pro. Maybe your children will head to school in an electrified yellow Ford bus next year.

via CarScoops

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »