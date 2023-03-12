This Moto Razr 2023 Leak Looks Pretty in Pink

If you were a fan of the original Moto Razr line from the early 2000s, you’d love the latest leak for the all-new 2023 Moto Razr. While most images are leaked renders, we’re getting one of the first live photos of Motorola’s new foldable with a familiar Magenta pink paint job.

Motorola’s parent company Lenovo commented last year that the next Moto RAZR would receive a considerable upgrade. Those changes could include a new design with that full-screen cover display, an improved hinge, and the usual performance bumps.

The 2023 Razr covers the entire front half of the phone in a screen, according to several leaks, including the camera lenses and all. This is bigger than previous generations and will likely exceed the size of the upcoming Flip 5 display.

Interestingly enough, it looks like Motorola is returning to the good old days and could take cues from the famous 2000s RAZR V3 with its next model. That’s because we’re now getting phone images in a hot pink (or Magenta) colorway. It sure looks pretty in pink.

The entire top half being a screen almost gives it a two-tone vibe, although they’ll likely have wallpapers and always-on backgrounds to match the pink hues. You’ll also notice the volume up/down and power buttons are pink, covering this entire phone in nostalgia.

If Motorola launches the 2023 Razr in pink, look for a few other colors to debut simultaneously. We still don’t know much about the phone, but expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, plenty of RAM and storage, upgraded cameras, and a release date sometime this summer.