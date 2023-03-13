Google Pixel Owners Gain a New Health-Tracking Tool

The first Pixel Feature Drop of 2023 is here to improve your health. Starting today, Google’s Health Connect app comes pre-installed on all Pixel Devices, giving you a centralized location to view health data from Fitbit, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, and all of your other health or fitness platforms.

Health Connect is jointly developed by Google and Samsung. It debuted at the I/O 2022 developer conference last year, and it’s currently available on the Play Store as an “Early Access” beta app. Leaks indicate that Health Connect will be a core feature of Android 14, and it may even take a slot in the Android Quick Settings menu.

This app is notable because it pulls data from all of your other health or fitness platforms, giving you a much more detailed and overarching view of your health, sleep, or exercise data. Of course, Health Connect also gives you a bit of freedom—you can own multiple smartwatches from different brands, as you aren’t beholden to a single app.

Play Video

At the time of writing, Health Connect is compatible with 16 apps. You can see the full list of compatible apps on Google’s website, but the most notable names are Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, Peloton, MyFitnessPal, Flo, and Meta Quest.

Today’s Pixel Feature Drop also increases the speed of Night Sight photography on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. And Google is happy to boast about some previously-released Pixel features, including the Pixel Watch’s new Fall Detection and free access to Magic Eraser on older Pixel devices. (Of course, Magic Eraser is now available to all Android users, but it requires a Google One subscription if you don’t own a Pixel phone.)

The March 2023 Pixel Drop is rolling out today. But it may take a few days to reach your device. If an update isn’t available on your Pixel phone, sit tight.