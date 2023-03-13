Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
1Password Password Manager Review: One Password to Rule Them All?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Pixel Owners Gain a New Health-Tracking Tool

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Google Pixel 6 Pro camera sensors vs Pixel 5
Justin Duino / Review Geek

The first Pixel Feature Drop of 2023 is here to improve your health. Starting today, Google’s Health Connect app comes pre-installed on all Pixel Devices, giving you a centralized location to view health data from Fitbit, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, and all of your other health or fitness platforms.

Health Connect is jointly developed by Google and Samsung. It debuted at the I/O 2022 developer conference last year, and it’s currently available on the Play Store as an “Early Access” beta app. Leaks indicate that Health Connect will be a core feature of Android 14, and it may even take a slot in the  Android Quick Settings menu.

This app is notable because it pulls data from all of your other health or fitness platforms, giving you a much more detailed and overarching view of your health, sleep, or exercise data. Of course, Health Connect also gives you a bit of freedom—you can own multiple smartwatches from different brands, as you aren’t beholden to a single app.

What Is "Health Connect by Android", and Should You Use It?
RELATEDWhat Is "Health Connect by Android", and Should You Use It?

At the time of writing, Health Connect is compatible with 16 apps. You can see the full list of compatible apps on Google’s website, but the most notable names are Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, Peloton, MyFitnessPal, Flo, and Meta Quest.

Today’s Pixel Feature Drop also increases the speed of Night Sight photography on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. And Google is happy to boast about some previously-released Pixel features, including the Pixel Watch’s new Fall Detection and free access to Magic Eraser on older Pixel devices. (Of course, Magic Eraser is now available to all Android users, but it requires a Google One subscription if you don’t own a Pixel phone.)

The March 2023 Pixel Drop is rolling out today. But it may take a few days to reach your device. If an update isn’t available on your Pixel phone, sit tight.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »