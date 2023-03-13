Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Has a Blurry Camera Problem

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is unaffected.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Volume and power buttons on the side of the Samsung Galaxy S23+
Justin Duino / Review Geek

A glitch, or possibly a hardware problem, is adding a strange blur to some Galaxy S23 and S23+ owners’ photos. The source of this issue is unknown, though it seems to affect a limited number of Galaxy S23 and S23+ smartphones. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is unaffected.

As reported by NotebookCheck, several Galaxy S23 users on the German Android help forum complained about a blurry “ring” or “arch” shape when shooting photos. Essentially, the center and corners of an image look sharp, but a portion around the center looks unusually blurry or soft. (This also occurs when shooting RAW images, which could suggest a hardware problem.)

We managed to replicate this problem using our Galaxy S23 (which was sent to us courtesy of AT&T). Of course, it’s a very subtle blur. And to my relief, it’s very hard to notice without zooming in on a photo. I don’t believe that this will have a real impact on everyday photography.

A passage of text shot on the Galaxy S23.
A passage of text shot on the Galaxy S23. Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Portions of blurry text highlighted.
Portions of blurry text highlighted. Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
The same passage shot on an iPhone. There's no blur.
For comparison's sake, the same passage shot on an iPhone. Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
To be clear, I know that these tests are a bit un-scientific. I pointed the Galaxy S23 at a passage from a book and shot about two dozen images. But the ring-shaped blur pattern appeared in all images, corroborating the photos shared by other users.

Interestingly, this blurry camera problem may have been inherited from Samsung Galaxy S22-series phones (which use the same cameras as the S23 and S23+). I managed to find a few complaints about blurry Galaxy S22 cameras on the Samsung support forum. Affected Galaxy S22 customers describe a blurry “ring” similar to what we see in the Galaxy S23. (Though this may be a coincidence.)

Note that some Galaxy S23 and S23+ devices aren’t affected by this problem. And, as I mentioned earlier, it’s very difficult to notice this camera blur. (Honestly, I worry that some examples of this problem may be bad photography, as opposed to a camera problem. The most extreme examples just look like motion blur.)

Samsung hasn’t commented on this camera problem. If you own a Galaxy S23 or S23+, I suggest that you sit tight and wait for an official word. My hope is that it’s just a minor software bug.

Source: NotebookCheck

