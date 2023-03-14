Google’s AI Will Be Your Coworker, Whether You Like It or Not

With the generative AI revolution fully underway, Google announced new AI tools in Google Workspace and a new prototyping environment for developers called “MakerSuite.” The company stated that the new features will “help people harness the power of generative AI to create, connect and collaborate.”

The new features in Google Workspace (including popular services such as Gmail and Google Docs) will help users draft emails and compose documents easier with the power of AI. And although the company was scant on details on what the new tools would entail, it stated that users could simply input a topic they want to write about, and the AI would generate an instant draft for them. Google gives the example of a manager onboarding a new employee and using AI to generate the first welcome email. The company intends to roll out the new experience to select testers in the coming weeks.

Google is also releasing a new API called “PaLM API” for developers interested in building on top of the company’s AI language models. PaLM API comes with a new intuitive tool dubbed “MakerSuite,” which enables developers to quickly prototype ideas, engineer prompts, and synthesize data. These two features are available in Private Preview today for select developers, with a waiting list coming soon.

Additionally, Google is bringing new enterprise-level AI capabilities to Google Cloud for developers interested in building and customizing their how models using generative AI. The new AI tools in Google Cloud include Generative AI support in Vertex AI, which allows users to develop and deploy machine learning models and AI applications at scale; a generative AI app builder, which lets businesses and governments make their own AI chat interfaces and digital assistants; and new AI partnership programs for technology partners, AI-focused software providers and startups.

In the blog post announcing the new AI products, Google repeatedly stressed its focus on safety, scalability, and privacy while developing these new tools.