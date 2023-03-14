Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SwitchBot Hub Mini Review: Making Infrared Devices Smart
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google’s AI Will Be Your Coworker, Whether You Like It or Not

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Google AI logo displayed on a smartphone screen
rafapress/Shutterstock.com

With the generative AI revolution fully underway, Google announced new AI tools in Google Workspace and a new prototyping environment for developers called “MakerSuite.” The company stated that the new features will “help people harness the power of generative AI to create, connect and collaborate.”

The new features in Google Workspace (including popular services such as Gmail and Google Docs) will help users draft emails and compose documents easier with the power of AI. And although the company was scant on details on what the new tools would entail, it stated that users could simply input a topic they want to write about, and the AI would generate an instant draft for them. Google gives the example of a manager onboarding a new employee and using AI to generate the first welcome email. The company intends to roll out the new experience to select testers in the coming weeks.

AI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence
RELATEDAI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence

Google is also releasing a new API called “PaLM API” for developers interested in building on top of the company’s AI language models. PaLM API comes with a new intuitive tool dubbed “MakerSuite,” which enables developers to quickly prototype ideas, engineer prompts, and synthesize data. These two features are available in Private Preview today for select developers, with a waiting list coming soon.

Additionally, Google is bringing new enterprise-level AI capabilities to Google Cloud for developers interested in building and customizing their how models using generative AI. The new AI tools in Google Cloud include Generative AI support in Vertex AI, which allows users to develop and deploy machine learning models and AI applications at scale; a generative AI app builder, which lets businesses and governments make their own AI chat interfaces and digital assistants; and new AI partnership programs for technology partners, AI-focused software providers and startups.

In the blog post announcing the new AI products, Google repeatedly stressed its focus on safety, scalability, and privacy while developing these new tools.

Source: Google Blog

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »