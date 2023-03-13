Pixel 7a Specs and Photos Leak Ahead of Release

A new set of Pixel 7a leaks gives us our best look yet at Google’s unreleased budget phone while sharing key details about some upgraded specs and features.

As expected, Google is preparing to release a follow-up to the Pixel 6a that closely resembles the Pixel 7 series sometime this year. And while we got our first glance at some Pixel 7a renders in November, a slew of specs, photos, and hands-on video emerged over the weekend.

The often-reliable leaker Debayan Roy on Twitter posted new photos and a pretty impressive list of specs, with many first-time features for a Pixel A-series. According to Roy, the Pixel 7a will have a 60-90Hz display, the Tensor G2 chip, a 64MP camera, and wireless charging.

Pixel 7A • 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED

• Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1

• 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW

• 5W wireless charging

Pixel 7A • 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED

• Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1

• 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW

• 5W wireless charging

• Android 13

And while we loved the Pixel 6a from last year, in our review, we said one of the weakest links is that 60Hz screen. Thankfully, the Pixel 7a could be the first A-series with a higher (and dynamic) refresh rate.

Speaking of firsts, if this leak is accurate, the Pixel 7a could also be the first A-series with wireless charging, a feature typically reserved for more expensive smartphones. That said, it’s reportedly only a slow 5w, but that’s better than nothing, or you can charge over USB-C.

Other specs include a 6.1-inch FHD display, dual rear cameras, and an in-display selfie camera. The overall style and design resemble the Pixel 7 series, which is typical for Google’s follow-up budget phone. It’s worth noting that a Vietnamese leak earlier this year said it had dual 12MP cameras, not a 64MP camera, but also confirmed an upgrade to 8GB of RAM with the usual 128GB of storage.

Unfortunately, Google has not confirmed or announced the phone, but we’re expecting more details in April or May at its annual Google I/O developer event. Based on previous releases, expect the Pixel 7a to get released sometime in June or July.