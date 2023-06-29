The Best Digital Calipers of 2023

Calipers come to mind when you need to make precision micro-measurements. And while vernier calipers and dial calipers are great, digital calipers are arguably better. From easier and more accurate readings to digital LCD readouts, and more, the benefits are numerous.

Although digital calipers generally perform better, there are still bad ones that are not worth your time or money. To help you choose wisely, we’ve put together some of the best digital calipers to include in your essential DIY toolkit.

What to Look For in a Digital Caliper

Just like the best digital multimeters for electricians, the best digital calipers can help DIYers, hobbyists, and professionals with accurate measurements. Here’s what to keep in mind when shopping for a digital caliper:

Purpose: What do you want to measure? Do you need a digital caliper for DIY, light-duty, or heavy professional work, or even external measurements? Answering these questions can help you determine the best digital caliper for your needs.

What do you want to measure? Do you need a digital caliper for DIY, light-duty, or heavy professional work, or even external measurements? Answering these questions can help you determine the best digital caliper for your needs. Range: The range of a caliper refers to the maximum measurement it can take. It is the difference between the highest and lowest measurements the caliper can take. The best digital calipers (and calipers in general) are typically 150 millimeters long.

The range of a caliper refers to the maximum measurement it can take. It is the difference between the highest and lowest measurements the caliper can take. The best digital calipers (and calipers in general) are typically 150 millimeters long. Accuracy: Accuracy is everything when measuring with calipers. It is the degree to which a caliper’s readings adhere to the true values being measured. Usually, the smaller, the better. The best digital calipers offer accurate readings down to the decimal. The lowest count is 0.1 millimeters accuracy.

Accuracy is everything when measuring with calipers. It is the degree to which a caliper’s readings adhere to the true values being measured. Usually, the smaller, the better. The best digital calipers offer accurate readings down to the decimal. The lowest count is 0.1 millimeters accuracy. Display: With a generous LCD screen, readout becomes a breeze. The best digital calipers come with large LCD screens that allow you to easily read the measurements that you take when working. Some also allow you to hold your readings.

With a generous LCD screen, readout becomes a breeze. The best digital calipers come with large LCD screens that allow you to easily read the measurements that you take when working. Some also allow you to hold your readings. NIST Certification: Some of the best digital calipers come with a Certificate of Traceability to NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology). This simply means that the measurements taken by such calipers are to the standards set by and traceable to NIST.

Best Overall: NEIKO 01407A Digital Caliper

Pros ✓ High accuracy of 0.001 inches with a resolution of 0.0005 inches

High accuracy of 0.001 inches with a resolution of 0.0005 inches ✓ Extra large LCD screen with Quick Change multi-mode function

Extra large LCD screen with Quick Change multi-mode function ✓ ON/OFF buttons with auto-off and a Zero button Cons ✗ No Certificate of Traceability to NIST

The NEIKO 01407A Electronic Digital Caliper is our top pick for the overall best digital caliper. With an accuracy of 0.001 inches (0.02 millimeters), a resolution of 0.0005 inches (0.01 millimeters), an extra large LCD screen, and a Quick Change button for unit conversions, you can count on this 6-inch (150-millimeter) polished stainless steel digital caliper for highly precise measurements.

Easy to use and easy to read, the NEIKO 01470A Digital Caliper features a knurled thumb roller and locking screw for smooth scrolling and accurate positioning. It can be used to measure inside diameter, outside diameter, depth, and step. It features dedicated ON/OFF power buttons with auto-off and auto-Zero functions. It measures 6 x 1 x 1 inches, weighs 12 ounces, and comes with a portable carrying case and alkaline batteries.

Best Premium: Mitutoyo 500-196-30 AOS Digital Caliper

Pros ✓ High accuracy of +/- 0.001 percent with a resolution of 0.0005 inches

High accuracy of +/- 0.001 percent with a resolution of 0.0005 inches ✓ Certificate of Traceability to NIST plus Advanced Onsite Sensor

Certificate of Traceability to NIST plus Advanced Onsite Sensor ✓ Digital readout LCD showing inch and metric measurements Cons ✗ Pretty pricey

If you want even more out of a digital caliper and don’t mind the price tag, then we highly recommend the premium Mitutoyo 500-196-30 Digital Caliper With Advanced Onsite Sensor (AOS). This absolute scale digital caliper has a 6-inch (150-millimeter) measuring range, an accuracy of +/- 0.001 percent, and a resolution of 0.0005 inches (0.01 millimeters). It also comes with a Certificate of Traceability to NIST.

It features a roller and a locking screw and can measure absolute or incremental readings for inside diameter, outside diameter, depth, and step. It comes with a large LCD screen and a Zero/ABS key. Its AOS electromagnetic inductance sensor provides resistance to dirt, oil, and water, making it ideal for use in metalworking, machining, carpentry, and more. This 6-ouncer measures 3.94 x 1.18 x 8.66 inches and also comes with a carrying case and batteries.

Best Budget: Adoric KC24 Digital Caliper

Pros ✓ Cheap, ideal for home use and DIY projects

Cheap, ideal for home use and DIY projects ✓ Decent accuracy and resolution of +/- 0.2 millimeters

Decent accuracy and resolution of +/- 0.2 millimeters ✓ Digital readout LCD with inch and metric measurements Cons ✗ Cheap plastic build

Cheap plastic build ✗ No Certificate of Traceability to NSIT

If you’re on a tight budget, then we recommend the Adoric KC24 Digital Caliper. It’s ideal for DIY or home use and for users who wouldn’t mind a cheap build and a lack of NIST certification. That being said, the Adoric KC24 does pack a punch and can punch well above its weight. It has a large, clear LCD screen, a 6-inch measuring range, an accuracy and resolution of +/- 0.2 millimeters (0.01 inches).

It has dedicated ON/OFF buttons with an auto-off function as well as a Zero function and a multi-modal unit conversion switch. It has a probe, a roller, small jaws, and big jaws with which it can take accurate measurements for inside diameter, outside diameter, depth, and step. It is also easy to use and easy to read. It measures 11.02 x 3.54 x 0.39 inches and weighs 2.89 ounces. It also comes with a 1.5 Volt LR44 button cell alkaline battery.

Best Extra-Long: iGaging EZ CAL IP54 12-Inch Digital Caliper

Pros ✓ Extra-long digital caliper with super large LCD screen

Extra-long digital caliper with super large LCD screen ✓ High accuracy with a resolution of 0.0005 inches

High accuracy with a resolution of 0.0005 inches ✓ Auto ON/OFF and auto-Zero functions with conversion switch Cons ✗ No Certificate of Traceability to NIST

While the other digital calipers in this roundup are typically 6 inches (150 millimeters) long, the iGaging EZ CAL IP54 12-Inch Digital Caliper is up to 12 inches long, allowing you to take even longer measurements. Its super large LCD screen has a resolution of 0.0005 inches (0.01 millimeters) allowing for highly accurate measurements that are easy to read. Made of stainless steel, this extra-long caliper also has a knurled roller and a locking screw.

The iGaging 12-Inch EZ CAL Digital Caliper also features a multi-modal unit conversion switch, as well as auto ON/OFF and auto-Zero functions. It reads inside diameters, outside diameters, and depth measurements. It is IP54-rated for splashes of water or oil and dust resistance, making it ideal for both light- and heavy-duty use. It also comes with a Lithium metal battery and a sturdy carrying case. It measures 4.02 x 1.46 x 0.51 inches and weighs 12.7 ounces.

Best Outside Caliper: iGaging Digital Outside Caliper

Pros ✓ External digital caliper with sizeable LCD screen

External digital caliper with sizeable LCD screen ✓ Decent accuracy of 0.01 inches

Decent accuracy of 0.01 inches ✓ Auto-off and auto-Zero functions with Hold function and unit conversion switch Cons ✗ Instruction manual not available

Instruction manual not available ✗ No Certificate of Traceability to NIST

As the name suggests, the iGaging Digital Outside Caliper is a specialized digital outside or external caliper used for measuring the thickness and outside diameters of objects. It is one of the best digital outside calipers you can find. It has a measuring range of 7.5 inches with an accuracy of 0.01 inches. It comes with a dedicated ON/OFF button as well as auto-Zero and Hold functionalities.

It also features a locking screw, a sizeable LCD screen for digital readouts, and a multi-modal unit conversion switch that allows you to take measurements in inches, millimeters, and fractions. Battery-powered, it also comes with the required battery for operation and is packaged in a padded plastic case. It measures 13.5 x 5.28 x 1.65 inches and weighs 11.2 ounces making it portable for travel.