Ford Recalls Select F-150 Lightning Trucks Following Fire

18 trucks could have a battery cell defect.

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
The Ford F-150 Lightning offroading.
Ford

Ford announced that it is recalling a few F-150 Lightning electric trucks, 18 to be exact, that could potentially have a battery defect. The recall comes after the automaker had a battery catch fire last month, which led to a month-long production halt.

While production is finally resuming today at one of its Michigan plants, Ford doesn’t want to take any chances with its popular electric truck. In February, it initiated a nationwide “stop shipment” order and halted production over a battery issue, later confirmed as a fire.

Initially, Ford said the potential defect didn’t affect any vehicles that had already shipped to dealerships or buyers, but now it’s reeling that claim back a bit. However, Ford only believes that eighteen shipped vehicles could have a battery issue and will recall those select few vehicles.

A Ford spokesperson said countless Lightning trucks were manufacturered during a four-week period at the battery supplier SK On’s facility in Georgia, but only 18 left the factory. Ford wants those 18 F-150 Lightning trucks back.

It’s worth noting that we still don’t have too many details surrounding the situation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not published an official recall notice yet, but CNBC confirmed the recall over the weekend.

In closing, Ford says it is unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the battery issue. Could additional recalls be coming? We’re not sure. We’ll watch for more details and report back once we know more.

via DriveTeslaCanada

